Back when it was Jacksonville State Teachers College vs. Florence State Teachers College, the football game between the was one of the best small college rivalries around.
Now the schools are more than just teacher colleges and the rivalry has mostly become a thing of the past.
On Saturday, the rivalry will be renewed when the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks travel to Florence to play the University of North Alabama Lions. The battle of NCAA Division I schools kicks off at 1 p.m. at Braly Stadium. The game can be viewed on ESPN3.
Several area players will get to experience the rivalry. Decatur’s Jackson Hall is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman for JSU.
The UNA roster has a local contingent that includes tight end Jakob Terry of Moulton, defensive back Riely Evans of Courtland, quarterback Luke Nail of Danville, defensive back Devin Weathers of Brewer and defensive linemen Drew Beddingfield of West Limestone and Jakobe Shoulders of Tanner.
The Gamecocks and Lions have met 47 times with JSU holding a 26-18-3 advantage, but the schools have only played four times in the last 28 years. This will be JSU’s first visit to Florence since 1992.
Jacksonville State (1-1) has a 41-24 loss at Florida State and a 34-28 home victory last Saturday vs. Mercer State. UNA (0-1) has a 28-7 loss at Liberty on Oct. 3.
The contest will be the first and possibly only home contest for UNA in a shortened 2020 season. Tickets are on sale for a 50 percent capacity crowd of approximately 7,000. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the UNA ticket office at 256-765-5466 or online at roarlions.universitytickets.com.
Here’s an update on other local players at NCAA Division I schools:
• Deonte Brown, redshirt senior, Alabama: The Crimson Tide’s starting left guard from Austin helped clear the way for an Alabama 63-48 win over Ole Miss. The teams set a SEC record with 1,370 yards of combined offense. Alabama hosts Georgia on CBS at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Reddy Steward, sophomore, Troy: The defensive back from Austin recorded a quarterback sack in the three tackles he made in Troy’s 37-17 win over Texas State. Troy hosts Eastern Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.
• Reed Blankenship, senior, Middle Tennessee: The safety from West Limestone recorded eight tackles in Middle Tennessee’s 31-28 win over Florida International. MTSU hosts North Texas at 4 p.m. Saturday.
• CJ Yarbrough, redshirt freshman, Liberty: The wide receiver from East Limestone had two catches for 39 yards in Liberty’s 40-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Liberty plays at Syracuse at 11 a.m. Saturday on Fox SportsSouth.
In other games this Saturday involving other area players, UAB host Western Kentucky at 12:30 p.m. on Stadium. Hartselle’s Keondre Swoopes and Austin’s Kevin Penn play for the Blazers.
Central Florida visits Memphis at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. Austin’s Asa Martin plays for Memphis.
