A really good second day at the state tournament could mean some championship trophies have a home in the Decatur area.
One team and three individuals are in striking distance of taking home the trophy with the state championship blue map from the high school state golf tournament being played at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove course in Huntsville.
The Hartselle girls (241) are 25 over and two shots behind UMS-Wright (239) in Class 6A girls. Hartselle’s top three players were Jinger Heath (75), Lauren Temples (82) and Alyssa Berry (84).
Heath is tied for second in the individual competition at 3 over. She is four shots behind UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown. Heath finished fourth in the state tournament last year.
Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble is tied for first in Class 1A-3A with Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran. They both shot a 2-over 74 and lead Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson by one shot.
Hartselle’s Tristin Widener (76) is four shots behind Class 6A boys leader Buddy Fleming of St. Paul’s. There are three other players between Widener and Fleming. Widener is tied with two other players at 4 over.
Athens Bible’s Luke Davis is in second place in 1A-3A boys after shooting a 6-over 78. He’s 10 shots behind Michael Heaton of Bayshore Christian. Also competing for Athens Bible are AJ Bradford (86) and Colton Vining (87).
Other Decatur-area players competing in the state tournament are Priceville’s Cole Lindeman (83) in 4A and Lawrence County’s Kaleb Proctor (85), Jaxson McHan (89), McClain Reed (94) and Eli Proctor (92) in Class 5A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.