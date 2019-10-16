ATHENS — Local cross-country runners dominated Tuesday’s Athens Bible School Invitational at the Athens Sportsplex, winning three of the four individual races and each of the large classification team titles.
Athens Bible School’s Nicholas Ulrich won the 1A-3A boys race with a time of 17:10.70. Lawrence County swept the 4A-7A individual races, with Steele Joiner (16:23.60) winning the boys race and Emily Daniel (20:02.85) winning the girls.
Lawrence County won the 4A-7A girls team title. Elkmont finished third, while Decatur finished fifth. Decatur won the 3A-7A boys race, with Lawrence County finishing second.
Brewer’s Dakota Sheppard finished second in the 4A-7A boys race with a time of 17:04.67. Decatur’s Julio Cerda (17:05.89), John Bownds (17:18.05), Tyler McCormick (17:34.13) and Henry McCormick (17:44.74) all finished in the top seven.
Sage Betts (Brewer) finished second in the girls 4A-7A race with a time of 20:05.38. Taylor Williams (20:36.69) and Olivia Marsh (21:38.57), of Lawrence County, finished third and fifth, respectively.
In the 1A-3A boys race, Hatton’s Jairo Lopez (17:59.49 for fifth) and Carson Gravest (18:16.25 for eighth) each finished in the top ten. Lindsay Lane’s Brady Anderson clocked a time of 18:28.41, good for ninth.
Hatton’s Ally Amerson (21:48.16) and Falkville’s Brea Bryan (22:06.33) finished fifth and sixth in the girls 1A-3A race.
--
Priceville volleyball splits tri-match
Priceville lost to Class 7A Buckhorn 2-0 (25-11, 25-12) and defeated host Westminster Christian 2-1 (16-25, 25-18, 15-9) to earn a split in Huntsville.
Abigail Garrison had four kills against Buckhorn. Katrina Rotermund had three kills, while Madalynn Owen added six digs.
Hollee Mason had nine assists.
Against Westminster Christian, Garrison and Kylie Hendrix had eight kills each. Masson had 22 assists and Owen added eight digs.
Priceville (31-27) hosts Brewer and West Limestone on Thursday for Senior Night.
--
Brewer sweeps Guntersville
Brewer swept Guntersville 3-0 on Tuesday, breaking a three-way tie atop the Class 5A, Area 15 standings.
The Patriots will host the area tournament Monday.
Chloe Danylo led Brewer with eight kills against Guntersville. Hope West and Leisha Steger had six kills each, while Sela Gaddy added 16 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.