This week’s ASWA basketball poll featured 13 local basketball teams with eight boys teams and five girls teams making the top 10 in their respective classifications.
Decatur Heritage boys (6-2) remained No. 1 in Class 1A after a strong week with two double-digit blowouts. Lindsay Lane (7-3) checked in at No. 10 in Class 1A.
East Limestone (9-3) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class 5A. Hartselle (10-3) also moved up, going from No. 7 in Class 6A to No. 4.
Tanner and Austin both moved down in the rankings. Tanner (4-2) is now No. 6 in Class 2A after being No. 3 last week. Austin (9-5) checks in at No. 10 in Class 7A after being No. 5 last week.
Two new boys teams moved into the top 10. Danville (8-3) is now No. 9 in Class 4A. Lawrence County (9-2) is No. 10 in Class 5A.
Athens is still the highest-ranked girls team in the area. The Golden Eagles (11-2) remained at No. 3 in Class 6A.
East Limestone (10-1) is ranked sixth in Class 5A. Priceville (7-5) check in at No. 6 as well in Class 4A. Decatur Heritage (8-4) is the sixth-ranked team in the Class 1A poll.
Austin (10-3) slid down from No. 8 to No. 10 this week in Class 7A.
Tanner (6-3) and Hatton (10-1) received votes in Class 2A. Brewer (9-6) received votes in Class 5A while Falkville (7-5) received votes in Class 1A.
— Matthew Spakman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.