This week’s ASWA basketball poll featured 12 local basketball teams with five boys teams and seven girls teams making the top 10 in their respective classifications.
Decatur Heritage boys (12-6) remained No. 1 in Class 1A. The Eagles have been No. 1 in every poll this year. Lindsay Lane, which was ranked No. 10 last week, dropped out of the top 10 this week. The Lions are 16-7.
Hartselle (18-4) moved up to No. 3 in Class 6A after being No. 4 last week. East Limestone (16-5) also moved up, going from No. 4 to No. 3 in Class 5A.
Austin stayed put in this week’s rankings. The Black Bears (16-8) are No. 10 in Class 7A. Tanner (12-4) also did not move. The Rattlers are No. 3 in Class 2A.
Danville dropped out of the top 10 in Class 4A. Lawrence County received votes in Class 5A but did not crack the top 10.
Athens (16-3) is still the highest-ranked girls team in the area. The Golden Eagles remained at No. 2 in Class 6A behind Hazel Green.
Austin (19-4) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 in Class 7A. Priceville also moved up, going from No. 5 to No. 4 in Class 4A.
Decatur Heritage (11-8) and Falkville (15-5) both stayed put in the Class 1A poll. Decatur Heritage is No. 6, and Falkville is No. 10. East Limestone (18-3) remained no. 6 in Class 5A.
Hatton (16-5) entered the top 10 in Class 2A after not being ranked last week. The Hornets check in at No. 9.
Brewer (14-8) received votes in Class 5A.
— Matthew Speakman
