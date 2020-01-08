This week’s ASWA basketball poll featured 13 local basketball teams with seven boys teams and six girls teams making the top 10 in their respective classifications.
Decatur Heritage boys (10-6) remained No. 1 in Class 1A after going 4-4 over the holiday break. Lindsay Lane (14-5) checked in at No. 10 in Class 1A.
Hartselle and Austin both stayed put in the Class 6A and Class 7A polls, respectively. Hartselle (16-4) checks in at No. 4. Austin (15-6) is on the edge of the top 10 at No. 10.
Danville moved up in the rankings in Class 4A. The Hawks (13-4) are now No. 7 after being No. 9 last week. Tanner (10-4) also moved up, going from No. 6 to No. 3 in Class 2A.
East Limestone dropped down from No. 2 to No. 4 in Class 5A. The Indians are currently 14-5.
Lawrence County (15-3) dropped out of the top 10 in Class 5A.
Athens (15-2) remained the top-ranked girls team in the area. The Golden Eagles are No. 2 in Class 6A behind defending champion Hazel Green, which is undefeated.
Austin (18-3) moved up from No. 10 to No.7 in Class 7A. Priceville (12-8) is now ranked No. 5 in Class 4A after being No. 6 last week.
Decatur Heritage and East Limestone stayed put. The Eagles (10-7) are the sixth-ranked team in Class 1A. The Indians (17-2) are also ranked sixth but in Class 5A.
Falkville (13-5) entered the top 10 in Class 1A. The Blue Devils check in at No. 10.
Hatton (13-5) received votes in Class 2A. Brewer (12-8) received votes in Class 5A.
— Matthew Speakman
