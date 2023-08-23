Volleyball season officially starts Thursday. Last year, 13 local teams reached the super regional and five — Hartselle, Lawrence County, Priceville, West Morgan and Lindsay Lane — advanced to the state tournament.
Could 2023 bring a similar amount of success?
Hartselle
Second-year coach Lindsey Crumpton said Hartselle will be light in size and varsity experience, but will be "a much grittier team than what we've had."
"I think this team plays with a lot more intensity. This summer we've seen a good many teams at play dates. Some top-level teams in the state. They really fought with everybody which was really exciting to see," Crumpton said
Seniors Amber Holshouser, twin sister Ashley Holshouser and Brooklyn Stiles return to Hartselle after losing five seniors from the 2022 team. Junior Katie Gillott will be another experienced returnee.
"(We lost) essentially all of our offensive kids," said Crumpton, who will seek bigger contributions from Ashley Holshouser in that role.
Juniors Lily Douglas and Mary Frances Itsede and sophomore Mary Hannah Boyer will be joining the varsity roster as key contributors.
Crumpton discussed Hartselle's keys for success this season.
"We're going to have to be more strategic this year," Crumpton explained. "Size-wise we are probably going to be outmatched a good bit, and so we have spent a tremendous amount of time on serve receive, being able to serve and using that as a tool to score and get the other team out of system. We have really honed in on that and our passing."
Lawrence County
Robyn Hutto enters her 26th year as the Red Devils' coach.
Seniors Ava Boyll and Kylie Graham and junior Sarah Dutton return to lead Lawrence County. Hutto will be counting on sophomores Ava Templeton and Harper Long to make an instant impact.
"They're going to have to step in because I need my other setter Kylie (Graham) ... offensively when she's on the front row," Hutto said. "Bringing that other setter in to hopefully free Kylie up to be able to do that for me."
Lawrence County will be adjusting its defense to account for a loss of varsity experience in the middle with the loss of Skye Letson to graduation.
"Last year Skye blocked a lot of balls," Hutto said. "She kept a lot of balls off of our side."
While recovering in the middle Hutto anticipates a stronger offensive team by adding help at setter for Graham.
With a quarter century of coaching the Red Devils behind her, Hutto still feels the passion to compete.
"I still enjoy it," Hutto said. "I'd say I'm going to do it until either I can't do it any more or they run me off. Right now I still enjoy it. Until I start having the feeling of dreading doing it I feel like I'm going to stick around for a while."
Priceville
Priceville won its first area title since 2015 and advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history in Emily Logan's first year as head coach.
"It was a whirlwind," Logan said of the experience. "We took our time, and we relished in the memories and moments of last season, but this is a new group."
Although the Bulldogs lost seven seniors from 2022, Logan's expectations for this season are to expand on that success and make another run toward a state championship.
"That's the type of culture we're trying to build here," Logan stated. "The girls this year are coming off of such a big season. They know what it takes. They're hungry for it. We just can't ever get complacent with where we are."
Senior setter Ashlyn Johnson, senior Carly Jo Nelson and sophomore Abby Langlois will help anchor the team. Sophomores Maddi Kennedy, Emmy Sherwood and Rachael Rotermund will be other contributors.
Priceville will be heavily tested on the road to another postseason berth.
"We talk about we're training for October," Logan said. "We have a very stacked, competitive schedule. We know eventually we're going to move up in classification . We don't want to just be okay with where we're at and just play teams that are classified around us. We have to broaden our horizons."
The Bulldogs will play bigger schools such as 6A Hartselle, Decatur, Cullman and Buckhorn and 5A Lawrence County.
Lindsay Lane
Alex Dizon enters his sixth year as Lindsey Lane's head coach.
Key returners are seniors Annelyse Dizon and Rachel Zielensk and junior Lydia Carter. Freshman Kalyn Jones and senior Ashleigh Sutterfield will join the varsity in prominent roles.
"From what we lost last year I originally thought it was going to be a partial rebuilding," Dizon said. "We're going to get some key pieces back and we'll have to get better and better as the season goes but we've had a lot of girls play travel club ball during the offseason and so a lot of the team that returned actually they're better than they were last year. Experience wise, skillset wise a good mix of experience as experienced as well as new girls. We should be a pretty competitive team."
West Morgan
Kristen Rymer stepped up from assistant to head coach for the Rebels when Alesha Hutto left the role after 18 years to become West Morgan Middle School's assistant principal.
Rymer spent three years as an assistant under Hutto and will take over a team that reached the state quarterfinals last season. The 2023 group will be led by senior Kylei Russell and juniors Brooklyn Hunt and Zoey Brewington.
"A majority of our team are newcomers, so there are lots of opportunities for playing time amongst the team," Rymer noted.
New Coaches
In addition to West Morgan, four other local teams will be led by new coaches in 2023. Lauren Harris enters her first season as varsity coach at Danville following Megan Aldridge's departure. Harris coached Danville's junior varsity the previous two years.
Although Harris will be a new head coach with several new players joining the varsity squad, the standards will remain the same.
"The backbone of Danville volleyball is hard work," Harris said. "Even though someone new is coming in, we have a lot of new faces, not a whole lot is going to change. I'm not doing anything new, groundbreaking. Being a part of the program for the past two years I kind of knew how it was already set up."
Harris inherits a team that reached the second round of the Class 3A regional.
Trinity Coots, Emily Lacy and Macy Hunt return as seniors along with junior Wendy Reyes. Junior Callie Henderson is also expected to see significant playing time.
Other new coaches include Kayla Miller (Decatur Heritage), Callie Giles (Ardmore) and Kelley Childress (Clements).
