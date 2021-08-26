Austin and Decatur meet on the football field for the 59th time this Friday.
The Red Raiders hold the advantage at 36-22. The Black Bears have won the last six meetings.
Each game in this cross-town rivalry is a like a chapter in a book with new names rising above the crowd to leave an imprint in the rivalry.
Here’s a look back at 10 games in this rivalry. They are not presented as being the 10 best games in the rivalry. They are just 10 games that left fans on either side of the field celebrating after the games ended.
---
1965: Decatur 27, Austin 7
The headline in The Daily on Sept. 18 said it all about the first game in the rivalry, “Decatur Raiders Slam Black Bears.” Approximately 9,000 fans filled what was then called Decatur Stadium to watch Decatur coached by Wes Thompson have its way with Austin coached by Bearl Whitsett.
The Red Raiders got touchdowns on a 12-yard run by halfback Ronnie Quillin, a 3-yard run by fullback Bob Murphy, a 35-yard interception return by Roger Mathis and a 16-yard run by fullback Robert Parham. Austin’s touchdown came on a 70-yard run by quarterback Gary McCulloch.
Decatur and Austin both finished the season at 3-6-1.
---
1966: Austin 20, Decatur 19
Austin’s first win over Decatur came in the second game of the series and it came in dramatic fashion. The Red Raiders led 19-0 late in the third quarter.
The Black Bears’ first score came on a five-yard pass from Gary McCulloch to Bill Weaver with 2:01 left in the third quarter to make it 19-6. David Jones’ 54-yard run then set up another McCulloch touchdown pass of five yards to Danny Stover with 8:50 left in the game to cut the margin to 19-13.
McCulloch connected with Jones on a 12-yard pass to tie the game at 19-19. Austin’s Steve Brown then won the game with his PAT.
Austin went on to post the school’s first winning season with a 7-3 record. Decatur suffered through a 0-10 season that would be Thompson’s last as head coach.
---
1980: Decatur 15, Austin 14
Daren Osborn became a hero for the Red Raider nation when he kicked a 27-yard field goal with six seconds left to decide the game that would mark the end of Decatur coach Earl Webb’s coaching career.
Osborn had not kicked an extra point or field goal all season. His kick sailed over the crossbar by reportedly no more than three feet. He couldn’t believe it when the officials signaled the kick was good.
“That’s all I saw,” Osborn said. “I didn’t see the ball, just the official’s arms going up.”
Decatur struggled on offense all season. The Red Raiders (3-7) totaled just 90 points that season, but when the Red Raiders needed offense they found it against their cross-town rivals. The winning field goal came at the end of a 12-play, 80-yard drive engineered by quarterback Russell Lee.
The win gave Webb a 12-2 record against Austin. The Black Bears, in Tom Calvin’s fourth season as head coach, finished at 4-6.
---
1981: Austin 7, Decatur 0
This was Steve Rivers’ first season as head coach at Decatur. It gave the rivalry an interesting twist. Rivers had played for Calvin at Sylacauga. It was pupil vs. coach.
It was not a great season for either team. Both teams struggled scoring points. Decatur won three games. Austin entered the contest winless. Even though the records were nothing to brag about, a large crowd filled Ogle Stadium that night.
Defenses ruled the night. Austin’s proved to be a little better. In the first half, Decatur had the ball at the Austin 1-foot line, but failed to score on consecutive plays. The game’s only touchdown came in the third quarter on Eddie Tapscott’s 26-yard run on a third-and-one play.
This win was a huge stepping stone for the Austin program. The Black Bears won 10 games the next season and 13 in 1983 when they played for the Class 4A state championship.
---
1984: Decatur 13, Austin 3
This game marked the first time the schools met in the state playoffs. Decatur finished the regular season at 9-1. Austin was 8-2. The records included the season-ending meeting won by Austin, 17-14.
In the first round of the playoffs, Austin beat Lee, 20-17, at Ogle on Nov. 8. Decatur beat Bradshaw, 17-14, on Nov. 9. That set up the second round rematch at Ogle on Nov. 16.
Late in the fourth quarter, Decatur was clinging to a 7-3 lead. The Red Raiders had a second-and-16 at the Austin 26. A touchdown would put the game away.
Rivers sent in a play call for a run to the right featuring tailback Craig Shackelford. After the play was called in the huddle, Shackelford told receiver Carlos Southward not to block on the play, but instead to get open for a pass.
When Shackelford got the ball, he ran to the right and threw it downfield to Southward who was wide open for the touchdown to secure the Decatur victory.
After the game, Rivers was asked about Shackelford changing the play his coach had called.
“They’re allowed to do it when they throw for a touchdown pass,” Rivers said.
Decatur lost to Johnson, 13-12, the next week in the third round of the playoffs. The Red Raiders finished 10-3 that season with the losses coming by a combined seven points.
The teams met twice again in 1985 with Austin winning in the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs.
---
1990: Decatur 7, Austin 6
Blocked kicks decided this game. Decatur blocked a field goal attempt in the first half. In the third quarter with Decatur holding a 7-0 lead, Austin scored with 3:13 left on a 51-yard pass from Michael Linville to Terry Townsend. The PAT was blocked by Decatur lineman Andy Hallman.
Decatur finished the season at 5-5. Austin finished at 4-7 after losing in the first round of the playoffs to Butler, 18-7.
---
1991: Austin 17, Decatur 14 OT
Austin kicker Tom Renshaw got redemption for what happened the previous season. His 27-yard field goal in overtime broke Austin’s five-game losing streak in the rivalry. Renshaw had barely missed a 50-yard field goal with six seconds left in regulation.
The overtime game winning kick was set up by a Decatur fumble on the first play of overtime that was recovered by Austin’s Stevie Netherton, who later was an assistant coach at Decatur.
The loss cost Decatur (6-4) a spot in the playoffs. Austin (6-4) also missed the playoffs.
---
1993: Decatur 21, Austin 7
The meeting was about as big as they come. It was a battle of undefeated teams and drew one of the largest crowds ever at Ogle Stadium with an estimated 12,000 in attendance. Decatur (9-0) was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, Austin (9-0 was ranked No. 5.
A Decatur fumble set up Austin to score the first touchdown of the game on a 26-yard run by Brandon Voss in the first quarter.
The rest of the night belonged to Decatur’s rushing attack with 288 yards, including touchdowns on a five-yard run by Willie Pointer, 72-yard run by Antonio Langford and a 25-yard run by Greg King.
“We had won nine games, but I don’t think it would have been complete without this,” Langford said.
Both teams went on to advance to the second round of the playoffs before seeing their seasons end with Decatur at 11-1 and Austin at 10-2.
---
2001: Austin 21, Decatur 17
Jere Adcock became Decatur’s head coach in 1996. He opened his head coaching career with five straight wins over his crosstown rival. It took a new coach in town to break the streak.
Joe Gaddis, a coaching legend in Tennessee, came to Austin in 2001. His first team was the best in his three years at Austin. The Black Bears entered the game with an 8-1 record. Decatur was 5-3.
The game was tied into the fourth quarter when Decatur took its first lead on a 33-yard field goal from Josh Woodard.
Austin answered by marching 76 yards for a game-winning touchdown. It came on a 12-yard pass from Stevie Jackson to Ben Macklin, who made a juggling catch in the corner of the end zone.
“This is unreal,” Austin senior Juwan Garth said. “It’s about time we put Austin back on the map.”
Both teams advanced to the playoffs and suffered first-round losses. Austin fell to Vestavia, 21-7. Decatur lost at Mountain Brook, 39-12.
---
2016: Austin 37, Decatur 35 3OT
When Decatur kicker Jeff Kirkland made a PAT to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter, nobody could have guessed that 44 more points would be scored that night.
In overtime, Austin got touchdowns on a one-yard run by Antonio Robinson and runs of nine and 10 yards by Tony Norman. Collin Moses and Norman scored on two-point conversion runs.
Decatur got touchdowns on one-yard runs from quarterback Alec Marks and Josh Marsh. Decatur’s last touchdown came on a wild play where Marks scrambled and hit a diving LaDarius Woods in the end zone. It was the 10th touchdown of the game.
A defensive play ended the game with Austin defensive back Kiyan Tapscott knocking down a Decatur pass on a two-point conversion attempt.
“That was a great high school football game,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “It’s too bad one team had to lose.”
