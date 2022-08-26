Tonight’s Decatur at Austin football game is the 60th meeting in the River City Rivalry.
Since any number that ends with a zero is extra special, it’s a good time to look back at three previous meetings.
One good thing about having played 59 times is that there have been multiple opportunities for athletes to step forward and star in this rivalry. Let’s look back 20, 30 and 40 years.
--
2002, Decatur 13, Austin 6: The Black Bears (4-4) were the home team in the contest at Ogle Stadium on Oct. 25. Joe Gaddis was in his second season as the Austin head coach.
Decatur (5-3) had suffered losses to Hoover (38-6), Hartselle (16-0) and Vestavia (28-0). Jere Adcock was in his seventh season as head coach.
Just looking at the final score shows that it was a defensive battle. Neither team approached 200 yards of offense. It looked like Chris Gafford’s two field goals in the first half would be all the points Decatur needed.
Austin recovered a Decatur fumble in the fourth quarter. That led to the Black Bears’ only points of the night on an 8-yard pass from Jacob Sutton to Cole Patterson. The missed extra point kept the game tied at 6-6.
Decatur took the kickoff and drove for the winning score behind the running of quarterback Trent Dean. He finished the night with 77 yards rushing and 60 of it came on the winning drive that ended with a 4-yard run.
“When you think about the Austin-Decatur game, you think about memories,” Dean would later say.
Decatur advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Mountain Brook, 31-0, to finish 8-5. Austin lost in the first round of the playoffs to Mountain Brook, 42-12, to finish 5-6.
--
1992, Decatur 28, Austin 10: The Red Raiders (7-2) were coached by Steve Rivers, who was in his 12th season at Decatur. The Black Bears (4-5) were in Dyer Carlisle’s fourth season at Austin.
Decatur used a punishing rushing attack to take the win, but the game didn’t quite go as planned. The Red Raiders’ 1,000-yard running back Antonio Langford went down early with a back injury with Austin leading 10-0.
Rivers turned to backup running backs Gerald Jones and Willie Pointer and they delivered. Jones ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 67 yards. Pointer ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 67 and 25 yards. Decatur had 352 yards of offense to just 103 for Austin.
“We had to be patient on offense,” Rivers said. “We knew Austin was going to come at us, but I thought we could bust some plays.”
The loss ended the season for Austin. Decatur (10-3) advanced to the third round of the playoffs before being knocked out by Hewitt-Trussville, 17-7.
--
1982, Austin 39, Decatur 8: It was the second meeting of teacher vs. pupil in this rivalry. Austin (8-1) was coached by Tom Calvin, who was in his fifth season leading the Black Bears. Decatur (4-5) was coached by Steve Rivers, who was in second season. Rivers had played at Sylacauga when Calvin was head coach.
The first teacher vs. pupil meeting in 1981 saw Austin take a 7-0 win. This meeting wasn’t close. The Black Bears led 26-0 at halftime. The touchdowns came on runs of 1 yard by Toriano Taylor, 51 yards by Tony Morrow, 12 yards by Alphonso Pettus and a 6-yard pass from Jason Tucker to Bo Oliver.
The second half saw Austin add touchdowns by Tucker on a 5-yard run and by George Scruggs on a 27-yard run.
The Black Bears held Decatur to just 50 yards of offense and forced six turnovers.
“All this week, I was worried that we might be looking ahead to the playoffs,” Calvin said. “As soon as we started warmups I knew we were going to be all right.”
Decatur’s touchdown came on Felix Hampton’s 50-yard run with 2:33 left to play.
“Austin just came out sky-high and whipped us,” Rivers said.
The Black Bears beat Johnson in the first round of the playoffs the next week, 7-0. The season came to an end in the second round with a 14-6 loss to Anniston at Ogle Stadium.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.