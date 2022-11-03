Teams don’t usually make it to the playoffs without having some players capable of making big plays. Here are some players for each of the area’s 10 teams in the playoffs:
--
Austin: Senior quarterback De’Air Young is close to 1,000 yards both passing and rushing. He’s thrown for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 847 and eight touchdowns. Senior linebacker Druce Clarke is one of the area’s top tacklers with 98.
--
Decatur: Senior quarterback Ellis Dickman has thrown for 1,948 yards and 22 touchdowns. Fellow senior Jayden Brown has 43 catches for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Paxtin Dupper leads the Red Raiders with 88 tackles, including 14 tackles for losses.
--
Hartselle: Senior quarterback Jack Smith has thrown for 1,898 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns. Izayah Fletcher has 56 receptions for 767 yards and five touchdowns. The unsung weapon is senior kicker Crawford Lang. He has touchbacks on 31 of 59 kickoffs. He’s 42 of 44 on point after touchdown kicks. Lang is 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 46.
--
Brewer: Quarterback Caden Childers (Sr.) is the leader of this team with over 1,000 yards passing. Running backs Lukas Simpson (Sr.) and Austyn Holmes (So.) each ran for three touchdowns last Friday vs. Danville. Walker Latham (So.) is one of the team’s leading receivers and defenders with five interceptions.
--
Priceville: All-State running back Mason Cartee (Sr.) has had another monster season with 1,412 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. He’s also had a key role this season in the defensive backfield. Jake Langlois is a key blocker at fullback and leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 92.
--
West Morgan: Jalen Fletcher (Jr.) has rushed for 1,123 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also caught two touchdown passes, returned two punts for scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Linebackers Jaxon Stutts (Sr.) and Toni Townsend (Sr.) lead the Rebels with each having 12 tackles for losses.
--
Danville: Gage Tayler (Sr.) has come up big for the Hawks in a variety of ways. He’s rushed for 536 yards and two touchdowns and caught 35 passes with six touchdowns. On defense, Taylor has 79 tackles and three interceptions. Cole Flowers (So.) leads the team with 82 tackles.
--
Falkville: Isaiah Warnick is not the only big playmaker for the Blue Devils. Quarterback Caden Burnett (Sr.) has thrown for 1,939 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 454 yards and eight touchdowns. Linebacker David Lockhart (Sr.) has 55 tackles, seven sacks and 14 tackles for losses. Defensive lineman Austin Melson (Sr.) leads the team with 18 tackles for losses.
--
Hatton: Quarterback Briley Kerby is a two-way threat with 11 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs. Running back Carsen Reed has found the end zone 17 times on 64 carries. He’s also the team’s leader with 61 tackles.
--
East Limestone: Quarterback Jake Cochran has thrown for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Alex Mason (Sr.) has 55 carries in 10 games, but has scored 15 touchdowns. He’s also caught 41 passes for 566 yards and five touchdowns.
— David Elwell
