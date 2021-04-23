Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Athens’ Caroline Bachus will represent their schools in All-Star Week in Montgomery in July.
Marchbanks and Bachus were named to the North All-Star basketball team Thursday. Both will be seniors next season before moving on to college. Marchbanks has committed to Samford. Bachus has committed to Wake Forest.
West Limestone coach Justin Taylor was named to the North boys coaching staff.
All-Star Week is July 19-23. It will feature contests in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf.
Area athletes already selected for other teams are Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto and Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott in volleyball, and Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner and Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall in cross-country.
