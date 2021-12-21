GULF SHORES — Masyn Marchbanks scored a team-high 26 points to help Hartselle open the Gulf Shores Christmas Bash with a 55-51 win over Guntersville on Monday.
Marchbanks scored 17 points in the first half, keeping Hartselle (8-5) in the game as Guntersville built a 29-27 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored Guntersville 16-11 in the third quarter to take the lead and held on in the fourth.
Gracie Hill finished with 12 points for Hartselle, while Mary Itsede scored nine.
Olivia Vandergraff had a game-high 28 points to lead Guntersville.
Hartselle continues play today against Foley at 1:30 p.m. and against Pine Forest (Fla.) on Wednesday.
• Priceville girls 53, Fairview 46: Zoey Benson and Lauren Hames combined to score 32 points for Priceville on Monday.
Benson finished with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-2), while Hames scored 14. Priceville led 27-26 after two quarters.
Emma Garcia led Fairview with 16 points.
• East Lawrence girls 57, Carbon Hill 29: Teryhn Taylor had 22 points, eight steals, five rebounds and four assists for East Lawrence at the Winston County Christmas Tournament on Monday.
Hannah Hill scored eight points for the Eagles (2-14). Kensley Barron had 10 points for Carbon Hill.
• DAR girls 55, Brewer 51: Hope West led Brewer (4-12) with 16 points.
Lauren Buchanan had a game-high 26 points for DAR and Kate Bolin scored 13.
• Danville boys 74, Westminster-Oak Mountain 47: Kohl Randolph had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Danville on Monday at the Winston County Christmas Tournament.
Landon Freeman had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (12-1), while Witten Morgan added 12 points. Gage Taylor scored 10.
• Tanner boys 76, Tharptown 49: Skylar Townsend led three Tanner players in double figures with a game-high 19 points.
Trey Crutcher had 16 points for the Rattlers (5-7) and Trevor Keenum scored 14.
• Guntersville boys 63, Decatur 57: Ellis Dickman led Decatur (10-7) with 21 points.
Isaiah Slaughter scored 17 for the Red Raiders and Stephen Mayfield had eight points.
Brandon Fussell had a game-high 26 points for Guntersville.
• Mainland (Fla.) boys 56, Hartselle 34: Kohl Key had seven points for Hartselle (6-8) in the Mainland Florida Classic in Daytona Beach on Monday.
Kiah Key and Dominic Simmons each added six points for the Tigers, who trailed 26-10 at the half.
Corey McDonald (17) and Nick Antonie (15) each scored in double figures for Mainland.
• Meek boys 69, Falkville 60: Avery Miller had 19 points and eight rebounds for Falkville in a game played at Cold Springs.
Caden Burnett had 11 points for the Blue Devils (9-6), who led 22-19 at halftime.
Ephram Milne had a game-high 22 points for Meek.
• Sipsey Valley boys 62, West Morgan 60 (2OT): Carson Muse led West Morgan with 17 points Monday at the Be Elite Showcase in Huntsville.
The game was tied 52-52 at the end of regulation and 56-56 after the first extra period. Jalen Fletcher (13) and Skyler Hutto (10) also scored in double figures for the Rebels (8-7).
Martavious Russell had 23 points to lead Sipsey Valley.
