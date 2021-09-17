ATHENS — Alexander Mason carried the ball seven times for 161 yards and two touchdowns Friday to lead East Limestone to a 49-7 victory over Brewer.
The junior also had an 18-yard fumble recovery that went for a touchdown.
Fortune Wheeler also had two touchdowns in the game, an 11-yard run and a 45-yard reception.
Quarterback Caden Childers scored the lone Brewer touchdown, a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 70 yards rushing on nine carries.
East Limestone (3-2) will travel next week to West Limestone. Brewer (0-5) will host Arab.
