The final buzzer sounded at the Northwest Regional on Wednesday after a close West Limestone loss, and all Decatur area teams had been eliminated. That brought basketball season to a close for The Daily.
Seventeen of the 44 basketball teams from the area that compete made it out of their respective area tournaments, past the subregional round and on to the Northwest and Northeast Regionals. That was three more than last season’s total of 14 regional teams. This season saw none of those 17 teams make it to the Birmingham for the Final Four. Four teams made it that far last season.
Here are five things that stood out during my second basketball season with The Daily:
Tommy Murr leaves his legacy
Lindsay Lane senior Tommy Murr became not only one of the more accomplished players in the area but in the entire state. Murr set the AHSAA record for career points this season. He became the first player to reach 5,000 points in AHSAA history and finished his career with 5,716 points. He set the state record for points in a season his junior and senior seasons. He scored 1,506 points this season.
His team was a made shot or two away from making it to the Northeast Regional final, losing to Jacksonville Christian in overtime in the semifinals. He went out with a bang, scoring 56 points. It’ll be hard to find another player with the basketball IQ and scoring ability of Murr.
Hartselle High basketball is in great shape after historic season
The Hartselle boys basketball team continued to show it was on the rise this season. It won the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament for the second season in a row. It then got revenge against Columbia — the team that eliminated the Tigers last season — in the subregional round. That secured its first appearance at Wallace State for the Northwest Regional since 2003. It was only the fourth time the Tigers have been there since 1994.
Hartselle seems to climb higher each year. Hartselle does lose an important player in Tad Sivley, who was a mismatch with his passing and ball handling from the forward position. But with coach Faron Key leading the way and nearly 30-points-per-game scorer Brody Peebles coming back, it’s hard not to have similar expectations for the Tigers next season.
Decatur Heritage says goodbye to important players
Decatur Heritage will have big shoes to fill as its loses senior GianCarlo Valdez from the boys team and Katie Jones from the girls team. Valdez led his team to a state title last season and was a first-team All-State selection. He took his team as far as the regional finals this season.
Jones leaves as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,404 points. Her big performances night after night are part of the reason Decatur Heritage made it out of the area tournament every year she was on the team. The Eagles also lose Jackson Kyle, who ran the offense from the point guard position for nearly five years.
Austin girls, boys have success in Class 7A
The 2018-2019 season was Austin’s first in Class 7A. Its girls team made it out of area and onto the Northwest Regional semifinals. Its boys team lost in the area tournament. Both the boys and girls teams were able to make it to Wallace State this season. Austin swept the Class 7A, Area 8 tournaments for the first time since going up a classification.
While both Austin teams lost in the Northwest Regional semifinals, they showed they can compete. The girls had a fourth-quarter lead and the boys endured a scoring drought but still had a shot. Austin should be able to make it back to Wallace State in Class 7A in the coming years.
Postseason gives teams a new chance
West Limestone proved both last season and this season that regular-season performances don’t matter when it comes to postseason. The Wildcats had up-and-down regular seasons before getting hot in the postseason. It made it to the Final Four last season and reached the Northwest Regional finals this season.
West Morgan was another team that got hot after a disappointing regular season. The Rebels finished fourth in their area before winning the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament. They then won their subregional game and made it back to Wallace State for regionals for the first time since 2016.
This season showed that any team can advance if things click at the right time.
