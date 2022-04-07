Boys
Dylan McCleskey, Danville
McCleskey homered twice and drove in three runs in a 7-2 win over Elkmont. "He's the first on the field and the last to leave and spends a lot of extra time in the batting cages,” coach Shannon Taylor said. “He's improved his batting average from last year by almost 300 points and is currently batting over .500. He's our team captain and really inspires our younger players."
Girls
Layla Sherrill, Danville
Sherrill, a seventh-grader, had three goals in a win over West Point and three more against J.B. Pennington. "Layla has been phenomenal throughout the entire season," coach Kelsie Hanline said. "She has scored 24 goals so far. She has brought to the team her speed, endurance and great ball control. Layla is also a team captain and brings positivity into every challenge we face."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Austin’s Kenley Hilleary, Falkville’s Hope McClanahan and Ardmore’s AG King. Boys: Priceville’s Xander Gaines, Clements’ Ian Ezell and Elkmont’s Shane Boger.
