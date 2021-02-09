Ellie Metzgar scored 11 points and claimed 13 rebounds to lead the Decatur Heritage girls to a 53-24 home win over Athens Bible on Monday.
The Eagles advanced to the finals of the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament at No. 1 seed Lindsay Lane at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Both Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane advance to the subregional round.
Brantleigh Williams and Sheryl Garner each had nine points for Decatur Heritage.
• Falkville girls 69, Addison 61: Sydnee Fitzgerald scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Blue Devils win in the Class 2A, Area 13 semifinals and set a school record for victories.
Fitzgerald also recorded her 1,000th career point.
Falkville (23-8) plays at Cold Springs at 3 p.m. Thursday for the area championship. Both teams advance to the subregional round.
Makenzie Veal topped Falkville with 24 points and eight rebounds. Savannah Fowler scored 14, including six in the fourth quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds. Ellie Cate Hill had nine points and five steals. The game was tied at 50-50 after three quarters.
• Danville girls 48, Vinemont 37: The Godfrey sisters carried the Hawks in the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament.
Blayne, who is a freshman, scored 17 points, including 15 in the first half. Brityan, who is an eighth-grader, had 10 points and 12 rebounds. She scored all her points in the second half.
Danville led 20-19 at halftime. The game was tied at 31-31 after three quarters.
Danville plays at Phil Campbell at 6 p.m. Thursday for the area championship. Phil Campbell beat East Lawrence 64-18 on Monday.
• Fairview girls 62, Brewer 28: The season came to an end for the Patriots in the Class 5A, Area 14 tournament at Fairview. The Aggies led 34-14 at halftime and hit 12 3-point field goals. Hope West led Brewer (5-19) with nine points.
• West Limestone girls 51, West Morgan 37: The host Wildcats ended the season for the visiting Rebels with the win in the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament.
Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 16 points. Kamey Kennemer added 11. Karly Terry topped West Morgan with 13 points.
West Limestone travels to Brooks for the area finals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Hatton girls 89, Whitesburg Christian 11: The Hornets advanced in the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament. The Hornets got 17 points each from Kailyn Quails and Kamie Kirk. Gracie Johnson had 14 and Lillie McGregor added 11.
• Tanner girls 62, Tharptown 46: Shauna Fletcher scored 25 and Amiya Redus had 22 to lead the Rattlers in 2A, Area 14. Tanner led 33-18 at halftime.
Tanner, which is ranked 10th in Class 2A, plays at No. 4 Hatton at 7 p.m. Thursday for the area championship.
Soccer
• Decatur girls 10, Elkmont 0: Leah South scored five goals for the Red Raiders in their season opener. Bonnie Frost and Yoshari Chavez each scored twice. Sy’Terius Nickerson added a goal. Keeper Kacey Powell got the shutout. Decatur hosts James Clemens at 7 p.m. Thursday.
