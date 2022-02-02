HUNTSVILLE — Avery Miller surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career Tuesday night, finishing with a game-high 25 points as Falkville rolled past Whitesburg Christian Academy 72-49 in boys basketball.
Miller scored 18 points in the first half as Falkville built a 38-31 lead. The Blue Devils limited Whitesburg Christian to four fourth-quarter points.
Dawson Norwood finished with 12 points for Falkville (20-9), and Josh Bradford had nine points. Camden Reid scored seven.
Annin Harper (15) and Isaiah Matthews (10) each scored in double figures for Whitesburg Christian.
Cullman boys 64, Austin 38: Eddie Mitchell had a team-high 17 points for Austin on Tuesday.
Tyrese Roach scored seven for the Black Bears and Jalen Orr had six.
Tucker Gambrill had a game-high 19 points for Cullman. Colton Echols scored 11.
Clements boys 58, Lindsay Lane 32: Dylan Patrick turned in a dominant performance for Clements on Tuesday, outscoring Lindsay Lane with a game-high 33 points.
Jame Putman added nine points for the Colts, who led 29-20 at the half.
Seth Mitchell had 10 points for Lindsay Lane.
Huffman boys 58, Hartselle 51: Luke Ward (19) and Kiah Key (17) each scored in double figures for Hartselle on Tuesday.
Christopher Blount led three Huffman players in double figures with 17 points. Michael Johnson scored 14, and Peyton Wiggins added 10.
Addison boys 49, East Lawrence 47: Isaih Hubbard had a game-high 16 points for East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Peyton Kelly scored eight points for the Eagles, who led 28-26 at halftime and 38-34 after three quarters.
Justin Mather and Eli Howse each had 12 points for Addison.
Hartselle girls 53, Huffman 42: Gracie Hill knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Hartselle on Tuesday.
Masyn Marchbanks added 20 points for the Tigers, who led 30-21 at halftime.
Jamira Jones led Huffman with 13 points.
Decatur Heritage girls 47, Randolph 10: Alex Jackson led the Eagles with 15 points and seven rebounds in a big win on Tuesday.
Bri Tyson had eight points for Decatur Heritage, which led 31-4 at halftime. Kennedy Kyle and Ellie Metzgar each had six points.
Falkville girls 46, Whitesburg Christian 20: Liza Wallace had 15 points and six rebounds for Falkville on Tuesday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin finished with eight points, seven steals and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-14), who led 16-15 at halftime.
Emma Terry had seven points for Whitesburg Christian.
Tanner girls 64, Elkmont 49: Shauna Fletcher and Keyera Jeanes combined to score all of Tanner’s points in a win on Monday.
Fletcher poured in a game-high 40 points for the Rattlers, while Jeanes scored 24. Tanner controlled the game from the tip, leading 22-8 after one quarter and 34-17 at halftime.
Thea Hamlin had 15 points for Elkmont, while Morgan Morris scored 12.
Elkmont (20-10) opens play in the area tournament on Monday against Clements.
Clements girls 55, Lindsay Lane 23: Taylor Farrar scored a game-high 18 points to lead Clements on Tuesday.
Jenny Trent added 18 points for the Colts, who led 24-12 at the half.
Lindsey Holland had 12 points for Lindsay Lane.
East Limestone girls 48, West Limestone 32: Taylor Farrar had 15 points and seven rebounds for East Limestone on Tuesday.
Tyjah Duncan had nine points and four rebounds for the Indians, while Riley Carwile added eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Cullman girls 72, Austin 53: Katie Davis scored a team-high 13 points to lead Austin on Tuesday.
Jameisha Harris, Ayesha Thatch and Lauryn Birt each had seven points for the Black Bears, who trailed 38-21 at the half.
Jaden Winfrey and Ava McSwain each had 16 points for Cullman.
Austin continues play on Friday at Muscle Shoals.
Rogers girls 55, Brewer 32: Hope West and Gracie Spivey each had nine points for Brewer (9-18) on Tuesday.
Sadee Gray led Rogers with 13 points and Erin Brown scored nine. The Pirates led 31-18 at the half.
Austin boys 77, Athens 48: Orr and Cam Collins each scored in double figures as Austin picked up a big win on Monday.
Orr led the Black Bears with 21 points, while Collins scored 13. Wes Curtis and Mitchell each had nine points.
London Townsend (18) and Jaden Jude (14) each scored in double figures for Athens.
Falkville boys 62, St. Bernard 47: Norwood led Falkville with a team-high 18 points in a win on Monday.
Colton Hooper had 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Reid scored 11.
Nicholas Fallin had a game-high 20 points for St. Bernard.
Fairview boys 64, Brewer 44: Mac Shadden scored 13 points to lead Brewer on Monday.
Russell Mahan and Tamerion Watkins each had eight points for the Patriots and Austyn Holmes scored six.
Cylas Yarbrough (15), Kobe Payne (14), Landon Tweedie (13) and Parker Martin (11) each scored in double figures for Fairview.
West Limestone girls 47, Ardmore 43: Carlie Belle Winter poured in a game-high 20 points for West Limestone in a close win over a county rival on Monday.
Amileah Flannagan added seven points for the Wildcats (16-10), who rallied from a 19-17 halftime deficit to get the win.
Lexie Beddingfield and Brooke Phillips each had 15 points for Ardmore (7-17).
Addison girls 49, Lindsay Lane 43: Lindsey Murr had 18 points and seven rebounds for Lindsay Lane in a tight game on Monday.
Kaili Sterling had nine points for the Lions and Kinsley McMasters scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.