Eddie Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points for Austin as the Black Bears beat Class 7A, Area 8 rival James Clemens 70-64 on Tuesday.
Cam Collins added 15 points for Austin (13-7, 1-1). De'air Young and Jalen Orr each had 10.
Simon Walker led the Jets with 13 points. Jordan Frazier and Pierce Roper totaled 11 apiece. Donovan Lewis had nine.
The game was tied 20-20 with about two minutes left in the second quarter when Austin took the lead for good with a 35-16 surge that had them up 55-16 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
"We hit a bunch of 3s there, especially early in the second half right there in the third quarter," Austin coach Major Deacon said.
The Black Bears made six 3s in the period.
"We played really well defensively there in the third quarter and in that second quarter," Deacon added.
The Jets chipped away at the margin and got as close as 68-64 on a Walker 3 with 19 seconds left in the game.
Mitchell said Austin struggled on the defensive boards when James Clemens made its comeback effort.
"We gave them too many opportunities," Mitchell said.
Austin will travel to Columbia on Friday.
Austin girls 52, James Clemens 46: Fakhira Lyle led the Black Bears with 14 points. Olivia Lyles added nine.
Austin (5-15, 1-1) broke a 13-13 tie early in the second quarter and held a 32-21 halftime advantage. The lead increased to 44-26 with four minutes left in the third period.
Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said the team played together well as a unit in building the cushion.
"I think they stayed the course," Burton said, "making sure they're not playing selfish and being smart."
The Jets rallied to pull within five points, 51-46, with 51 seconds remaining in the game.
Austin made a free throw with 29.9 seconds to go for the final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.