D220421 Fans players of the week

Hartselle’s Coleman Mizell and Athens’ Emily Simon were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Mizell had an impressive series at the plate for the Tigers in a sweep of rival Cullman, going 5-for-11 with a pair of homers, one double and 10 RBIs. The sweep secured Hartselle its first area championship in 12 years. Mizell committed to continue his baseball career at Alabama.

Girls

Emily Simon, Athens

Simon pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out nine over seven innings, in a 7-0 win over Buckhorn. She also homered twice and drove in three runs. "She is a veteran pitcher that allows her defense to play behind her,” coach Travis Barnes said. “She (also) has done a great job driving in big runs for us this season."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Austin’s Kenley Hilleary, Danville’s Angel Boston and Hartselle’s Larissa Preuitt. Boys: Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener, Falkville’s Colton Hooper and Clements’ Brayden Smith.

