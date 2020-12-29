Jada Burks scored a game-high 19 points to help Austin beat Class 6A No. 5 Buckhorn 47-46 on Monday on the first day of the Decatur Orthopedic Clinic Classic.
The tournament, played at Decatur, features top teams from across north Alabama and continues today and Wednesday.
Ebonie Williams knocked down three 3-pointers for Austin and Hannah Cohn scored seven points. Mackenzie White had 16 points to lead Buckhorn and Kelly Hudson had 10 points.
Austin (6-6) will play Ramsay today. Buckhorn plays Muscle Shoals.
• Hartselle girls 47, East Limestone 30: Masyn Marchbanks scored 23 points and Lillyanna Cartee 12 for the Tigers (8-2) in the DOC Classic. Bryanna Johnson led East Limestone with 12 points. Hartselle faces Lee-Huntsville today, and East Limestone meets Carver-Birmingham.
• Falkville girls 47, St. Michael 33: Ellie Cate Hill had 15 points and four steals to lead Falkville (12-3) in West Morgan's tournament. Makenzie Veal had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Sydnee Fitzgerald added nine points, and Savannah Fowler had seven points and four steals.
