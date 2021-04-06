Athens Bible edged Lindsay Lane 7-6 on Monday in a Class 1A, Area 14 high school baseball game.
Athens Bible (8-7) knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Kacen Pierce drew a walk to score a run.
Lindsay Lane scored three runs in the seventh inning. Hogue, Morrison, and Seth Mitchell each had RBIs in the frame.
Spencer Blake took the win for Athens Bible. The pitcher went six innings, allowing five runs on ten hits, striking out five and walking one. Drake Richter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Richter recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Ray Anderson took the loss for Lindsay Lane. The Bulldog went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out six.
The Trojans tallied 12 hits. Eli Hiebert, Ethan Johnson, and Seth Leopard all collected multiple hits. Leopard, Johnson, and Hiebert each managed two hits to lead Athens Bible.
Lindsay Lane racked up 12 hits. AJ Davis, Micah Perkins, and Morrison each managed multiple hits. Davis led the Lions with three hits in four at bats.
Lindsay Lane will host Athens Bible on Tuesday.
• Decatur Heritage 10, Hatton 0: In Class 2A, Area 14, Nash Rippen went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Eagles. Tyler Founds pitched a complete game with four hits and a walk allowed and 11 strikeouts.
Parker Huff had a double for Hatton. Decatur Heritage will host Hatton on Tuesday.
• Falkville 11, Cold Springs 1: In Class 2A, Area 13, Peyton Sallee went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Blue Devils. Wyatt King had nine strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Falkville will play at Cold Springs on Tuesday.
Softball
• West Morgan 1, Brewer 0: Abby Lindsey struck out 12 batters, walked one and allowed three hits.
Falkville 8, East Lawrence 4: Sydnee Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Falkville. Fitzgerald also picked up the win as the starter with one hit and no walks allowed and four strikeouts in two innings.
Madelynn Osborn drove in two runs for East Lawrence.
• Mars Hill Bible 2, Lawrence County 0: Rylie Terry had two hits for the Red Devils.
Soccer
• West Morgan girls 8, Haleyville 1: Brandy Hernandez led the Rebels (5-6, 4-1 in Class 4A-5A, Area 14) with six goals and an assist. Mari Julia Delgado had a goal and three assists. Madalynn Lambert contributed a goal, Madison Parker and Angela Meza each chipped in with an assist. Diana Romero had four saves. West Morgan will play at Austin in Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Hartselle boys 5, Muscle Shoals 0: Keegan Zanda led the Tigers with three goals. Chipper Johnson added two goals.
• Haleyville boys 2, West Morgan 1: Luis Cortes scored the Rebels' goal. West Morgan will play at Hamilton on Friday at 7 p.m.
