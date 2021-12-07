Brayden Kyle finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Decatur Heritage roll past the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 62-19 in boys basketball Monday.
Decatur Heritage (4-0) held ASCTE scoreless in the first quarter and built a 36-15 halftime lead.
Hayden Page had 11 points and four rebounds for the Eagles, while Bo Solley added nine points and five rebounds. Decatur Heritage plays today at Madison County.
• Decatur Heritage girls 54, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 9: Elizabeth Wilson scored 10 points for Decatur Heritage.
Maddie Morland added eight points for the Eagles (6-3) and Genie McGhee finished with seven points and three steals.
• West Morgan boys 63, West Point 54: Jordan Johnson and Skyler Hutto each had 13 points for West Morgan on Monday.
Carson Muse added 12 points for the Rebels (5-5), who led 31-27 at the half. Andrew Lynn had a game-high 18 points for West Point.
• Ardmore boys 57, Tanner 54: Justice Casteel led three Ardmore players in double figures with 20 points on Monday.
Maddox Dorning scored 18 points for the Tigers (2-6), while Bryce Camp added 11. Skylar Townsend had 17 points to lead Tanner (2-5).
• Grissom boys 92, Decatur 44: Jayden Brown led Decatur with 16 points Saturday. Chandler Brown had eight points for the Red Raiders (5-5), who trailed 34-19 at the half.
Izzy Miles had a game-high 22 points for Grissom (9-1). Efrem Johnson had 21 points and R.J. Johnson scored 10.
