LESTER — East Limestone's Colin Patterson and Logan Martin combined to strike out 16 West Limestone hitters in a 1-0 victory over their county rival in baseball on Monday.
Patterson pitched five no-hit innings, allowing just one walk while striking out 12. Martin allowed one hit over two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Patterson drove in West Limestone’s lone run on a sacrifice.
Jacob Eslick was equally impressive for East Limestone, allowing one unearned run on five hits in six innings. He had six strikeouts and also accounted for East Limestone’s hit.
• West Limestone 11, Athens Bible 1: Devin Carter drove in a pair of runs and pitched four strong innings to pick up the win for West Limestone.
Carter allowed one unearned run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts. Ryan Britt and River Helms pitched scoreless innings of relief to close the game. Britt also had one hit.
• Lawrence County 9, Decatur 0: Cole Turner and Micah Owens combined for 11 strikeouts in a five-hit shutout for Lawrence County.
Turner started and pitched five strong innings, striking out eight while allowing three hits and three walks. Owens allowed two hits over the final two innings with three strikeouts.
Owens had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Lawrence County offense. Kaden Edwards had a pair of RBIs and Tre Young hit a solo homer.
William Burgreen had three hits for Decatur.
• Decatur Heritage 18, Tanner 0: Nash Rippen hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, as Decatur Heritage rolled past Tanner.
Clay Smith had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles and Tyler Olive and Houston Smith had two RBIs each. Houston Smith recorded six strikeouts in earning the win.
• East Lawrence 15, Clements 7: Neal Blaxton had two hits and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence.
Levi Barnes and Zac Shelton each had two RBIs for the Eagles. Shelton pitched six innings to earn the win, finishing with three strikeouts.
Ian Ezell had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Clements. Evan Whitworth had a single and two RBIs and Brady Moore tripled and drove in one run.
• Elkmont 11, Ardmore 10: Elkmont scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mykell Murrah tripled, singled and drive in three runs for Elkmont. Preston Robinson and Clay Boley had a hit and two RBIs each. Ty Roberts allowed four runs over four innings to earn the win.
Luke Hogan homered and drove in three runs for Ardmore.
• Lindsay Lane 16, Skyline 0: Alexander Cook and Sam Hogue combined for five hits, including one home run each, and six RBIs for Lindsay Lane.
Hogue had three hits and four RBIs for the Lions, finishing a single short of hitting for the cycle. Cook added two hits and two RBIs, while Micah Perkins and Max Morrison added two RBIs each.
Morrison struck out 11 over five hitless innings to earn the win. He issued two walks.
Softball
• Hatton 20, Falkville 4: Mallie Yaurbrough homered and drove in five runs as Hatton opened area play.
Brayden Mitchell had three hits and five RBIs for the Hornets, while Anna Kate Potter added a hit and three RBIs.
Mitchell pitched three innings to earn the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
Hatton (1-3, 1-0) hosts Danville today.
• Danville 6, Phil Campbell 4: Ellie Tucker led Danville with three hits and an RBI.
Jorja Coker had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Sydney Smith added one hit and two RBIs.
Blayne Godfrey pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with 12 strikeouts.
Caymen Quinn homered for Phil Campbell.
• Decatur 2, West Morgan 1: Jonie Weems had a pair of hits in a close loss for West Morgan.
Jessica England and Zoey Brewington each had one hit for the Rebels.
• Decatur Heritage 16, Lee-Huntsville 15: Emily Hubbard homered and drove in two runs as Decatur Heritage won a high-scoring game.
Summer Sims had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Palmer and Lydia Williams added two RBIs each.
Aliyuh Jones pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, finishing with five strikeouts.
• Brooks 16, Elkmont 3: Alyssa Harwell and Brilee Miller had one hit and one RBI each for Elkmont.
Abigail Herndon led Brooks with three hits and three RBIs.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage sweeps Westbrook Christian: Decatur Heritage picked up a pair of area victories on Monday, with the boys sweeping Westbrook Christian 9-0 and the girls winning 8-1.
Michael Vandiver, Will Orr, Michael Cheng, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson and Jackson McDaniel picked up singles wins for the Eagles, while pairs of Vandiver-Orr, Cheng-Francis and Thompson-McDaniel secured doubles wins for the sweep.
For the girls, Lucy Orr, Malana Power, Kinley Terry, Sasha Suggs and Miller McLeod each picked up singles wins. Orr-Isabella Hodge, Power-Terry and Suggs-McLeod each picked up wins in doubles.
Decatur Heritage plays today against Whitesburg Christian at Point Mallard.
• Albertville tops Austin boys, girls: Albertville swept Austin on Monday, with the boys winning 9-0 and the girls winning 7-2.
AnnaLaura Swinea (10-6) and Abbie Sims (10-8) each picked up singles wins for Austin’s girls team.
Track and Field
Carmen Lindsey picked up a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles for Austin at the Bob Jones Redcoat Classic meet on Saturday.
Keydrix Minor finished second in the high jump, while Makenzie Harris (200 meters) and the boys 400 relay team (Zyin Bell, JaDyn Maclin, Jevon Jackson, Tyler Cooper) grabbed third-place finishes.
Soccer
• West Morgan girls 11, Haleyville 1: Brandy Hernandez scored four goals as West Morgan picked up a big area win on Monday.
Mari Julia Delgado had three goals and three assists for the Rebels. Madlynn Lambert, Madison Parker, Jolie Dalton and Brooklyn Lambert scored one goal each.
West Morgan plays at East Limestone on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.