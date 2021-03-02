LESTER — Colin Patterson was dominant on the mound Monday afternoon, striking out 14 as West Limestone defeated Lexington 4-1 in high school baseball.
Patterson allowed one run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings with just two walks.
Logan Martin singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats, while Cooper Phillips added two hits and one RBI. Ryan Britt and Devin Carter had two hits each.
Cade Moore had a double and one RBI for Lexington.
• New Hope 11, Brewer 7: Caden Layfield had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the loss for Brewer.
Eli Matkin doubled and drove in two for the Patriots and Brayden Murphy and Justin Brooks added one RBI each.
Charlie Furlough had two hits and three RBIs for New Hope.
Softball
• Brewer 15, Decatur Heritage 2: Bronwyn Borden led Brewer’s offense with three RBIs.
Dakota Beard, Elizabeth Lucas and Alisha Knighten each added two RBIs for the Patriots.
Shyan Jennings allowed one unearned run on two hits over three innings to earn the win. She finished with a pair of strikeouts while allowing one walk.
Summer Sims had two hits and an RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Soccer
• West Morgan boys 6, Priceville 0: Joseph Delgado, Omar Ascension and Gisel Ramirez each scored a pair of goals for West Morgan.
Julio Ramirez had five saves in recording the shutout.
West Morgan plays in the River City Shootout this weekend at Jack Allen.
• Priceville girls 2, West Morgan 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins and Karli Wade scored one goal each for Priceville. Bre Dugger had 14 saves.
Brandy Hernandez scored on an assist from Mari Julia Delgado for West Morgan.
Diana Romero had 12 saves in goal for the Rebels (1-2), who play Haleyville on Monday.
