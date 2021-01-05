After a big second-half comeback, the Austin boys basketball team couldn’t get a 3-point basket to fall in the final seconds to force overtime on Monday night.
The result was a 51-48 win by the host Hazel Green Trojans.
“We had three shots to try and tie the game at the end, but just couldn’t get one to fall,” Austin coach Major Deacon said.
Eddie Mitchell led Austin (5-6) with 14 points. Jaylen Orr had 12 points. Jaylen Curry led Hazel Green with 15 points.
Austin hosts Decatur on Friday.
• Hazel Green girls 65, Austin 23: Jada Burks and Tashanti Watkins led Austin with six points each. Freshman Leah Brooks topped Hazel Green (14-1), the No. 1 team in Class 6A, with 15 points. Austin hosts Decatur at 7 p.m. Thursday
• Susan Moore girls 78, Brewer 25: Hallie Holmes led the Bulldogs (14-1), the second-ranked team in Class 3A, with 25 points. Hope West led Brewer (2-11) with 11 points. The Patriots, who have lost eight in a row, are scheduled to travel to Scottsboro tonight.
• Elkmont girls 52, West Limestone 35: Tylee Thomas led Elkmont (11-5) with 15 points. Emeril Hand and Thea Hamlin each had 12 points. Kamey Kennemer topped West Limestone with 15 points. Carli Belle Winter scored 12.
West Limestone is scheduled to host Ardmore tonight. Elkmont plays Colbert Heights on Friday.
• Elkmont girls 49, Clements 33: Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Red Devils on Saturday. Hamlin added 10. Jennifer Trent had 15 points for Clements.
• Elkmont boys 47, Ardmore 36: Layton Smith led Elkmont with 10 points Saturday. Cason Hodges had 14 for Ardmore.
• Lindsay Lane girls 57, Athens Bible 53: On Saturday, Madelyn Dizon scored 20 points, had eight rebounds and eight steals for the Lions (8-4). Lindsey Murr had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lindsey Holland added 10 points. Athens Bible had Cana Vining with 19 points, Molly Chumley 16 and Brooke Blakely 13.
