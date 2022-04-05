The top three hitters set the table for Hartselle’s 13-0 win over Decatur on Monday.
Larissa Preuitt, Kaelyn Jones and Karsi Lentz were a combined 7-for-10 with seven runs scored and seven RBIs.
Preuett, the leadoff batter for the No. 2 team in Class 6A, went 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs. No. 2 hitter Kaelyn Jones went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. No. 3 batter Karsi Lentz homered and doubled while going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
There were a combined 21 strikeouts in the five-inning game. Hartselle pitcher Blayne Godfrey gave up three hits while striking out 11. Decatur pitcher Madison Murphy gave up 10 earned runs while striking out 10.
• Austin 13, Cullman 9: A six-run third inning pushed the Black Bears to another victory. Austin (27-5-1 and ranked No. 5 in 7A) pounded out 16 hits with Arden Breedlove and Lexy Carver each hitting home runs and driving in three runs. Breedlove and Kenley Hilleary each had three hits.
• Brewer 6, Guntersville 5: The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and then fought off a Guntersville rally in the top of the seventh. Ryleigh Summerford homered and drove in two runs. Pitcher Bronwyn Borden struck out 11.
• Falkville 12, Decatur Heritage 1: Addie Walker led Falkville going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Allie Smith drove in three runs and Ellie Lorance scored three times. Bri Tyson had two hits for Decatur Heritage and Lenox Scott doubled.
• East Lawrence 8, Colbert County 5: Emma Coan and Tori Spears both had triples. Camryn Langley had two doubles. Kaleigh Powers and Kensley Bowling both drove in three runs.
• East Limestone 7, Elkmont 6: Kailey Matthews doubled and drove in four runs for East Limestone. Abby Broadway tripled and drove in four runs for Elkmont.
• Ardmore 13, West Limestone 2: Ella Singletary went 4-for-4 with a double and was the winning pitcher. Alaina King homered and drove in three runs.
Baseball
• Decatur 4, West Morgan 3: The Red Raiders made the most of four hits to pull out the win Monday night. Greyson Stricklin went 2-for-4 for Decatur.
• Athens 17, Austin 7: Tucker Stockman homered and drove in three runs for Athens. Trenton Harries tripled and drove in two runs. Riley Miller doubled for the Golden Eagles who had 16 hits. Giovanni Johnson homered for Austin.
• Elkmont 12, Athens Bible 6: Ty Roberts went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored for Elkmont. Connor Abernathy had a grand slam for Athens Bible.
• Ardmore 12, Lee 2: Mason Billions homered and drove in four runs. Drew Daly went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and runs scored.
• Lindsay Lane 9, Wilson 4: Sam Hogue and Micah Perkins both had doubles for Lindsay Lane. The Lions also had Mason Burns with three RBIs and Alexander Cook with two.
• Addison 6, Falkville 3: Caden Burnett went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Falkville.
