Austin’s soccer teams combined for 18 goals in wins over Hartselle on Monday on the first day of the Morgan County tournament.
The Austin girls won 10-0 and the boys 8-1.
Both West Morgan teams shut out Brewer with the girls winning 4-0 and the boys 5-0.
In other matches, Priceville girls beat Danville 4-1, and the Danville and Priceville boys tied 1-1.
The tournament is scheduled to continue today. Because of threatening weather, tournament officials plan to make a decision today at noon on if they can play.
There are three girls games scheduled for 5 p.m.: Decatur vs. West Morgan, Priceville vs. Austin and Hartselle vs. Danville. There are three boys games scheduled for 7: Decatur vs. West Morgan, Priceville vs. Austin and Hartselle vs. Danville.
On Wednesday, the Brewer girls face Decatur at 5 p.m. and the Brewer boys meet Decatur at 7. The girls semifinals are at 5 p.m. Thursday with the boys at 7 p.m. Thursday. The championships are Saturday with the girls at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
• Priceville girls 4, Danville 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins has four goals and four steals for the Bulldogs. Tori Staats had 10 saves.
• Priceville boys 1, Danville 1: Elijah Hopkins scored Priceville’s goal. Carson Taylor had 12 saves.
Baseball
• Austin 6, Hazel Green 2: Colby Reeves and Mac Etheredge split up the pitching for the Black Bears. Reeves got the win and Etheredge closed out the game. Cameron Brackin drove in three runs. Caleb Beard returned from injury with a 3-for-5 night with a RBI.
• Decatur Heritage 12, Whitesburg Christian 1: Cole O’Brien struck out 10 batters in five innings, homered and drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage. Tyler Olive homered and drove in five runs. Nash Rippen doubled.
• Brewer 4, Fairview 3: Logan Powers singled in Eli Matkin with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. Powers and Brayden Murphy teamed up to strike out 11 batters.
• West Limestone 14, West Morgan 4: West Limestone used a 10-run fourth inning to win the 4A, Area 15 contest in five innings. Ian Burroughs went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for West Limestone. West Morgan’s Skyler Hutto went 3-for-3 with a double.
• Hatton 12, Tharptown 2: Parker Huff went 3-for-6 with two RBIs for the Hornets. Owen Brackin had a double and two RBIs. Braden Stafford added two more RBIs.
• East Limestone 7, Lee 1: Jacob Eslick struck out 14 in six innings, and Kamen Gilchrist homered for East Limestone.
• Elkmont 8-12, Clements 3-1: In Game 1, Shane Boger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Elkmont. Mykell Murrah added a triple and Corder Hobbs doubled. Brady Moore had a double for Clements.
In Game 2, Ty Roberts went 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Curtis Hobbs struck out eight in four innings. He also doubled.
• Addison 7, East Lawrence 6: Addison pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. East’s Lane Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run.
• Danville 18, Collinwood 7: Dylan McClesky tripled and drove in three runs for Danville. Carson Cox also drove in three runs. Gage Taylor tripled and scored four runs.
• Deshler 6, Danville 4: Carson Cox doubled and drove in two runs for Danville.
Softball
• West Morgan 7, Danville 3: Abby Lindsey was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs for the Rebels. From the pitching circle, she struck out 10 while giving up four hits. Kylei Russell drove in two runs for West Morgan. Audrey Marshall had a two-run home run for Danville.
• Brewer 6, New Hope 5: Bronwyn Borden struck out 12 in five innings. Breia Rusk doubled and scored twice for the Patriots. Marlee Jones went 2-for-4 with a double.
• West Limestone 10, Priceville 9: Lilly Bethune went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double for the Wildcats. West Limestone also got doubles from Bevin Grant, Lexus Harris and Ashlyn Smith. Priceville had doubles from Bentley Black and Xoi Gaines.
• West Point 8, Falkville 2: Eli Lorance tripled and Addy Walker doubled in the Blue Devils’ loss.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage wins: The Decatur Heritage boys and girls both moved to 2-0 in area play with wins at Westbrook Christian. The DHCA boys won 8-1 and the girls won 6-3.
Girls singles winners for DHCA were Sasha Suggs (10-3), Murphy Founds (10-1), Leland Barnett (10-4) and Avery Byars (10-8). Doubles winners were Isabella Hodge/Founds (10-8) and Barnett/Caroline Thompson (10-5).
Boys singles winners for DHCA were Michael Vandiver (10-5), Willis Orr (10-4), Owen Thompson (10-1), Thomas Ross (10-1) and Han Bocek (10-8). Doubles winners were Vandiver/Orr (10-4), Connor Francis/Thompson (10-1) and Ross/Bocek (10-4).
