MOULTON — Bradin Dupper flirted with perfection on Monday, tossing a no-hitter to lead Decatur to an 11-1 baseball win over East Lawrence on Monday.
Dupper used 86 pitches against 22 East Lawrence batters. He finished with 13 strikeouts and one walk. East Lawrence’s run came on a wild pitch after a Decatur error and a balk by Dupper.
Offensively, Dupper hit a home run, single and three RBIs. Ellis Dickman tripled and drove in two runs and Trey Ayers had two RBIs. Put Webster had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
---
• Austin 11, Lawrence County 9: Austin scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally from a 9-8 deficit.
With runners on second and third and one out in the top of the seventh, an Ethan Wynn grounder turned into three Austin runs on a Lawrence County throwing error. The Black Bears retired Lawrence County in order in the bottom of the inning.
Wynn finished with three RBIs for Austin, while Garrett Hale added two RBIs. Cole Walker had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Brooks Olinger worked 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits.
Eli Long homered, singled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Maddox Denham had two RBIs, while Sutton Phillips and Tripp Engle added two hits and one RBI each.
---
• Austin 12, East Lawrence 8: Bryson Claiborne doubled home three runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 5-5 game in Austin's second win Monday.
Walker had two singles and one RBI for Austin, while Ryan Keenum and Mac Etheredge added one RBI each. Maddox Mitchell pitched two innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Coleman Garner had three hits and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Lane Smith had three hits and one RBI and Peyton Knop finished with two singles and one RBI.
---
• Priceville 9, Arab 3: Zach Chaney went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead Priceville on Monday. Tyde Borden singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Prickett, Ty Parker and Brayden Burney added one RBI each. Joseph Garrison pitched 3⅔ innings for relief, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out seven.
---
• Priceville 7, St. John Paul II 2: Wes Walker homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Priceville on Monday. Prickett homered, singled and drove in two runs, while Garrison added two hits and one RBI. Borden pitched three innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
---
• Hatton 21, Belgreen 2: Hatton scored 14 runs in the fourth inning. Owen Brackin had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford added a homer and five RBIs. Alex Brackin tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs and Will Steadman and Nate Latham had two RBIs each. Alex Brackin pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
---
• West Limestone 11, Lindsay Lane 0: Colin Patterson and Andrew Abernathy combined to strike out 15. Patterson got the start and worked 4⅓ innings, giving up just a pair of hits while striking out 12. Abernathy pitched the final 2⅔ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. Keegan Laxson had two RBIs. Landon Navas had two hits and one RBI, while Cooper Phillips and Ian Burroughs added two hits each. Jackson Carter doubled for Lindsay Lane.
---
• Wilson 11, Clements 4: Brady Moore and Braxton Sims had a hit and two RBIs each for Clements. Austin Craig added two hits, including a double, for the Colts, who were outhit 11-4.
---
• Hayden 9, Brewer 0: Cole Drinkard, Hunter Knighten and Justin Brooks had one hit each for Brewer on Monday.
---
• Vinemont 18, Falkville 16: Falkville couldn’t overcome a 10-2 deficit after one-inning in a high-scoring game on Monday.
Trailing 14-8 after four innings, Falkville scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to take a 16-14 lead. Vinemont answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning and held the Blue Devils scoreless over the final two frames.
Dawson Fowler led Falkville with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Sawyer Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs, while Kole Fitzgerald and Mason Moore added two RBIs each.
---
Softball
• Brewer 3, Lawrence County 0: Bronwyn Borden threw a one-hitter and struck out nine for the Patriots. Cheyenne Lucas had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Brewer, while Abby Summerford added one double and one single. Caitlyn Louallen singled for Lawrence County’s hit.
---
• Hanceville 14, Decatur 4: Lexi Tincknell homered, singled and drove in a run for Decatur. Lilah Wyatt had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Lizzie Kresch and Kaitlynn Stinson added two singles and one RBI each.
