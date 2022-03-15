CADDO — East Lawrence overcame an early deficit and held off a late Colbert County rally to pick up a 5-4 win over the visiting Indians in baseball on Monday.
Colbert County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning before East Lawrence rallied to tie it in the fifth. The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth to take the lead and held on when Colbert County scored three runs in the seventh.
Dawson Terry had two RBIs for the Eagles, who were outhit 8-6. Coleman Garner and Trey Rikard had one RBI each.
Lane Smith pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four. Austin Elliott had two hits and one RBI for Colbert County.
• Athens 7, Arab 0: Tucker Stockman and Landon Leslie combined on a one-hitter for Athens. Stockman got the start and went two innings, allowing one hit while striking out three. Leslie pitched the final five innings, issuing just a pair of walks with seven strikeouts.
Caiden Dumas tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Trenton Harries had two hits and one RBI and Aidan Cook drove in one run.
• Lindsay Lane 11, Clements 0: AJ Davis and Mason Burns combined on a two-hitter for Lindsay Lane. Davis allowed one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Burns pitched the final inning, giving up one hit while striking out two.
Ben Frasier had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions, while Davis added two RBIs. Micah Perkins had two hits. Ian Ezell and Brady Moore had the hits for Clements.
• Brewer 6, Douglas 4: Brayden Murphy singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Brewer. Danny Burney had a solo homer for the Patriots, while Logan Powers and Zac Parker added one RBI each. Grayson Colee pitched three innings of hitless relief, striking out three while issuing a pair of walks.
• Falkville 4, Winston County 2: Sawyer Reynolds had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Falkville. Andrew Jones had a solo homer for the Blue Devils and Colton Hooper pitched a four-hitter.
• Priceville 14, Guntersville 11: Wes Walker led Priceville with two hits and three RBIs. Thomas Kerby and Xander Gaines each had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Ty Parker added a pair of RBIs. Parker pitched two innings for the win.
• Cullman 6, Decatur 4: Cullman scored five unanswered runs over the final four innings. The Bearcats jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Decatur scored four times in the bottom of the second to take control. Cullman rallied with one run in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
William Webster had two hits and one RBI for Decatur. Bo Belcher and Thomas Lee added one hit and one RBI each.
Kaleb Heatherly homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Cullman, while Will Bradberry added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Heatherly pitched three innings for the win.
• Florence 9, Lawrence County 4: Xander Montgomery and Briar Terry drove in one run each as Lawrence Country dropped a game to Class 7A Florence. Cameron Gholston had a pair of hits for the Red Devils and Luke LouAllen had a double.
• Oxford 14, Austin 0: Cameron Bracken and Easton Palmer had one single each to account for Austin’s only hits. Hayes Harrison had two hits and four RBIs to lead Oxford.
• Central-Florence 4, West Limestone 3: Braxton Griffin and Logan Navas each had two hits and one RBI for West Limestone. Logan Martin had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats and Keegan Laxon had one double.
• Rogers 11, Hatton 3: Braden Stafford had two doubles and an RBI for Hatton. Alex Brackin and Micah Harville drove in one run each for the Hornets and Parker Huff and Jace Terry had one hit each.
Softball
• Athens 11, Ardmore 1: Morgan Stiles homered, singled and drove in two runs for Athens. Anna Carder had a home run and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Brynn South had a pair of hits and one RBI. Haley Waggoner had two hits. Emily Simon pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
• Falkville 11, Decatur Heritage 0: Jade Milam and Maddie Stewart had two hits and two RBIs each for Falkville.
Addy Walker had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Ellie Cate Hill added three hits. Hope McClanahan pitched five innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
Summer Sims and Brantleigh Williams each had one hit for Decatur Heritage.
• Austin 2, Brookwood 2: Katie Bracken homered, singled and drove in two runs as Austin played to a tie on Monday. Arden Breedlove had a pair of hits for the Black Bears. Bracken pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
• Austin 14, Gallatin (Tenn.) 1: Kenley Hilleary homered, drove in three runs and picked up the win in the circle for Austin. Hilleary pitched two innings, allowing one hit while striking out six. Kinsley Higdon and Kyra Taylor had one hit and three RBIs each for the Black Bears, while Katie Davis added two hits and two RBIs.
• Priceville 12, Danville 8: Kaitlin Barber had homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Priceville.
Bentley Black and Wrozlie Barnett had two hits, including a solo homer each for the Bulldogs, while Katee King and Allie Denson added three hits and two RBIs each.
Kylie Hendrix pitched three innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
Aubrey Reed homered and drove in three runs for Danville. Audrey Marshall had three hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while McKinley McCaghren added a hit and two RBIs.
• Elkmont 5, West Limestone 4: Alyssa Harwell and Abbie Broadway had two hits and two RBIs each for Elkmont.
Tylee Thomas and Rayne Rozell added two hits each for the Red Devils, while Ava Guth drove in one run.
Juliann Kyle homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone and Isabella Birdsong had a hit and two RBIs.
Harwell pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts.
• Athens Bible School 13-21, Tanner 0-2: Brooke Blakely and Cana Vining combined to pitch a one-hitter for Athens Bible in the opener.
Vining allowed one hit over three innings, while Blakely pitched two perfect innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts. Vining led the Trojan offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs, while Claire Holt finished with two doubles, one single and three RBIs.
Ragan Hamm led the Trojans with four RBIs in game two. Addyson Butler drove in three runs, while Bailey Davis added two hits and two RBIs. Kara Thomas, Destiny Burns and Ann Tyler Pressnell had two RBIs each.
Holt pitched one inning for the win, allowing one run on no hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Soccer
• West Morgan girls 9, Hamilton 0: Brandy Hernandez scored five goals and assisted on another in a Class 4A-5A, Area 14 win for West Morgan.
Jackye Delgado added a pair of goals and two assists for the Rebels, while Jolie Dalton and Madison Parker had one goal each. Diana Romero was in goal for the shutout.
West Morgan (4-3, 3-2) continues play against Priceville on Thursday at Jack Allen.
• Priceville girls 10, Fairview 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored eight goals to lead Priceville. Maddie Kennedy and Carly Jo Nelson had one goal each for the Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0), while Tori Staats recorded five saves in goal.
