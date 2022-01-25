Competition between the Morgan County boys teams is as competitive as it has been in a long time.
It showed Monday night when the Falkville Blue Devils, led by Avery Miller’s 24 points and nine rebounds, beat Danville 67-55.
The Hawks (17-6) were coming off winning the Morgan County championship Saturday night with a 49-46 win over Priceville (16-5).
Falkville (17-9) led 29-23 at halftime and 41-35 after three quarters. The Blue Devils outscored Danville 26-20 in the fourth quarter. Falkville hit 14 of 18 free throws in the final quarter.
Kohl Randolph led Danville with 17 points. Jo Jo Whisenant added 14. Falkville also got 10 points from Camden Reid.
• Decatur Heritage boys 58, Oakwood Academy 49: The Eagles had four players in double figures and got revenge for an earlier loss.
Brayden Kyle led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Bo Solley scored 14, Jordan Davis 12 and Mason Baxley 10. Baxley also had eight rebounds.
Decatur Heritage led 28-15 at halftime.
• Falkville girls 57, Danville 51: Ella Cate Hill led the Blue Devils with 22 points, five rebounds and three steals. Abby Grace Tomlin had 11 points, eight steals and six rebounds. Falkville led 30-19 at halftime.
Alyssa Brooks topped Danville with 13 points. Madalyn McCreless added 12 points.
• Priceville girls 78, Ardmore 34: Leslie Hames scored 26 points and Zoey Benson had 17 for the Bulldogs (17-4).
Hames also had five steals and five rebounds. Olivia Gann added five points, five assists and five steals.
Sarah Phillips scored 15 points for Ardmore (7-15).
• Decatur Heritage girls 61, Oakwood Academy 20: Elizabeth Wilson had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Jackson had 10 points. Genie McGhee had nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Decatur Heritage led 23-1 after the first quarter and 43-8 at halftime.
• Lindsay Lane girls 54, Athens Bible 23: Lindsey Murr scored 29 points to lead the Lions. Molly Chumbley had eight points for Athens Bible.
The Athens Bible boys beat Lindsay Lane 57-45.
