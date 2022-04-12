Falkville and Addison played for an area championship Monday night. And they played and they played.
It took 11 innings for Falkville to take a 3-2 win and claim the Class 2A, Area 13 championship.
Colton Hooper scored the game winner from second after an error on a groundball hit by Kole Fitzgerald. Hooper had reached by being hit by a pitch.
The game was tied 2-2 after two innings. The teams played eight scoreless innings before Falkville (8-9) got the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.
Hooper started the game on the mound for Falkville. He struck out 18 batters in eight innings. Dawson Fowler got the win after striking out six in three innings.
Caden Burnett, Andrew Jones and Camden Reid each had triples for Falkville. Hooper had a double.
Falkville pitchers combined for 159 pitches. Addison pitchers threw 158 pitches.
• Decatur Heritage 13, Tharptown 1: Paxton Tarver, Tyler Founds and Bo Solley combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Founds started the game and threw one inning. Solley pitched one inning before giving way to Tarver who threw three innings and got the victory.
Nash Rippen went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs. Cole O’Brien also homered for Decatur Heritage (17-7) which scored five runs in the first inning. O’Brien had five RBIs.
• Huntsville 9, Austin 0: Robby Parker doubled for the Black Bears (7-18), who were held to five hits.
• East Lawrence 6, Danville 5: Carson Posey and Trey Rikard both doubled and drove in two runs for East Lawrence (12-8). Danville (7-11) got a triple from Carson Cox and a double from Zeb Hensley.
• Whitesburg Christian 7, Hatton 1: Luke Holbrook struck 16 while holding Hatton (9-11) to just three hits. Bryson Jeffreys drove in Hatton’s run.
Softball
• Hartselle 11, Hazel Green 5: Karsi Lentz struck again with another home run to power the Tigers to their 32nd win. Lentz went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks. Larissa Preuitt went 4-for-5 with four runs scored. Blayne Godfrey struck out seven while allowing three earned runs.
• Decatur 8, Cullman 4: Lexi Tinckell led the Red Raiders with a home run, double and four RBIs. Madison Murphy struck out 13 while allowing just two earned runs for Decatur (15-13-1).
• Priceville 10, West Limestone 9: Bentley Black doubled in Wrozlie Barnett with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the area victory for the Bulldogs (8-12). Black also homered and drove in two runs. Barnett had three triples and drove in three runs. Kirsten Segars doubled and drove in four runs.
West Limestone’s Addison Wallace went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.
• Falkville 20, Hanceville 1: Brooklyn Owens hit two home runs for the Blue Devils (16-9). Maddison Stewart and Abbey Grace Tomlin both drove in three runs. Hanna Tillman had two doubles.
• East Limestone 6, Brewer 2: Amaya Green homered, tripled and drove in two runs hitting in the leadoff spot for East Limestone. Molly Thompson added a double. Brewer (18-12) got a double and two RBIs from Marlee Jones.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage second: The Decatur Heritage boys tennis team finished second in the Class 1A-3A, Section 3 tournament played Monday at Huntsville Tennis Center. The team advances to the state tournament next week at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
Decatur Heritage’s Han Bocek was sectional champion at No. 6 singles. Runners-up in singles for DHCA were Michael Vandiver at No. 1, Willis Orr at No. 2, Connor Francis at No. 3, Owen Thompson at No. 4 and Thomas Ross at No. 5. Doubles teams advancing were Vandiver/Orr at No. 1, Francis/Thompson at No. 2 and Ross/Bocek at No. 3.
Girls soccer
• West Morgan 8, Lawrence County 2: Madison Parker and Brandy Hernandez both had four goals. Diana Romero had eight saves. West Morgan (7-8) hosts Tanner at 5 p.m. today at Jack Allen.
• Hartselle 3, West Morgan 2: Brandy Hernandez and Jackye Delgado both had a goal and an assist Friday.
