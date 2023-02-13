HAMILTON — Lauren Hames scored her 1,000th career point and Abby Langlois turned in a double-double performance to lead Priceville past Hamilton 79-58 in a Class 4A subregional game on Monday.
Priceville (20-9) advances to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville. The Bulldogs will play St. John Paul II, a 49-32 winner over Rogers, on Saturday.
Langlois finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Hames scored 10. Leslie Hames had a team-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, while Ashlyn Johnson added 13 and Gracin Prater 10.
Aubrey Sorrells had a game-high 31 points for Hamilton and Jordan Parker scored 11.
• Hazel Green girls 66, Athens 10: The Golden Eagles (15-16) had no answer for powerhouse Hazel Green in a 6A subregional road loss.
The Trojans (32-1) will face Mortimer Jordan, a 52-36 winner over Hartselle, at the Northwest Regional on Friday.
• East Limestone girls 61, West Point 51: East Limestone will open play at the Northwest Regional against Pleasant Grove after a 5A subregional win.
• Clements girls 51, Phil Campbell 35: Jenny Trent had a game-high 20 points for Clements to advance to the Northwest Regional.
Clements (21-4) will face Midfield, a 61-25 winner over Gordo, on Saturday. Taylor Farrar added 12 points for the Colts. Madison Branch led Phil Campbell with 17 points, while Macy Hardy scored 11.
• Lauderdale County girls 57, Danville 34: Adlly Alberti led the Hawks with nine points in a 3A subregional matchup.
• Decatur Heritage girls 56, Tanner 42: Decatur Heritage will face Sulligent in a 2A Northwest Regional semifinal game on Friday.
• Holly Pond girls 64, Lindsay Lane 37: The Lions (12-15) ended their season with a 2A subregional loss. Holly Pond will face Mars Hill in Northwest Regional play on Friday.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage sweeps Westbrook Christian: The Eagles picked up a sweep in Gadsden with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys winning 5-4.
Sasha Suggs (No. 2), Murphy Founds (No. 3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6) each picked up singles victories for the girls team. Doubles pairs of Kinley Terry-Suggs, Founds-Hodge and Samuel Rossouw also earned wins.
Michael Vandiver (No. 1), Willis Orr (No. 2), and Noah Phillips (No. 3) each won singles matches for the boys. Pairs of Vandiver-Orr and Phillips-Hudson Wallace earned doubles wins to close out the match for Decatur Heritage.
