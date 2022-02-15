PRICEVILLE — Lauren Hames scored 16 points, Zoey Benson added 15 and Priceville squeaked past Madison County 52-50 on Monday in a Class 4A subregional.
Hames and Benson also grabbed seven rebounds each.
The Bulldogs led 42-33 after three quarters and held off a late Madison County rally. Jaedyn Speights scored 16 points, Carin Wright 14 and Hadley Husband 12 for Madison County.
Priceville (22-6) will play Handley on Thursday in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. The Bulldogs are making their fifth straight regional appearance.
• Elkmont girls 39, Phil Campbell 37: Ella Beddingfield had a game-high nine points as Elkmont (22-11) punched its first ticket to regional play since 2009.
Morgan Morris added eight points for the Red Devils, who trailed 20-16 at halftime. Madison Branch and Faith Cook each had eight points for Phil Campbell.
Elkmont will play Carbon Hill at 3 p.m. Thursday in Hanceville.
• Tanner girls 54, Mars Hill 44: Shauna Fletcher led three Tanner players in double figures with a game-high 23 points on Monday.
Aubrey Oliver had 16 points for the Rattlers, while Keyera Jeanes added 13 points. Tanner led 34-16 at the half.
Kadence Rolston, Marah Bowerman and Emma Claire Sak each had 10 points for Mars Hill.
Tanner (22-4), the Area 14 tournament champion, will face Area 10 champion Sulligent in regional semifinal play at Wallace State-Hanceville on Friday.
• Deshler girls 71, West Limestone 17: Kamey Kennemer had a team-high eight points as West Limestone’s season came to an end against top-ranked Deshler.
The Wildcats (16-14) had no answer for the Tigers, who were led by Emma Kate Tittle’s 23 points and nine steals. Deshler (30-1) will play Hamilton in the regional semifinals Saturday at Wallace State-Hanceville.
• Athens girls 51, Scottsboro 45: In Class 6A, the Golden Eagles (14-15) will play Mortimer Jordan at 9 a.m. Friday after picking up a win at Area 15 champion Scottsboro.
• Hatton girls 50, Lexington 44: Hatton, the 2A, Area 14 runner-up, will play Area 13 champion Addison, a 47-35 winner over Aliceville, in the regional semifinals Friday at Wallace State-Hanceville.
• R.A. Hubbard girls 45, Hackleburg 34: The Chiefs will open Northwest Regional play against Area 12 champion Marion County.
• Skyline girls 76, Lindsay Lane 27: Lindsay Lane saw its season come to an end at top-ranked Skyline on Monday.
--
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage splits: The Eagles split a season-opening match with Shoals Christian at Point Mallard on Monday, with the boys winning 5-4 and the girls falling 8-1.
Michael Vandiver (8-0), Willis Orr (8-2), Connor Francis (8-2) and Han Bocek (8-6) each picked up singles wins for the boys, while the pair of Vandiver-Orr (8-2) picked up a win in doubles play.
Murphy Founds (9-7) picked up a win at No. 3 singles for the girls. Decatur Heritage will be back in action February 24 against New Hope at Point Mallard.
