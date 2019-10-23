More teams announced today that they will play their high school football games on Thursday night instead of Friday because of the threat of heavy rain Friday.
Woodville at Decatur Heritage, West Morgan at Priceville, Hazel Green at Hartselle, Sheffield at Tanner, East Limestone at Guntersville, Deshler at West Limestone and Brooks at Elkmont joined Austin at James Clemens, Ardmore at Madison County, Brewer at Scottsboro, Danville at Fairview, Addison at Hatton and Gaylesville at Falkville as games that will be played on Thursday instead of Friday.
The forecast currently calls for more than an 80 percent chance of rain around the scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m.
Games still scheduled for Friday are Lee at Athens, Lawrence County at Corner and Westminster at East Lawrence.
