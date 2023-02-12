Hartselle
Coach: William Booth
Feb. 17 vs. Oxford at Vestavia Hills
Feb. 18 at Mountain Brook, Chelsea
Feb. 23 at Orange Beach
Feb. 24 vs. Tuscaloosa County, Saraland at Gulf Shores
Feb. 25 at Gulf Shores, Spanish Fort
March 2-4 Perfect Game Invitational at Hoover
March 7 vs. Helena
March 10 vs. Buckhorn
March 13 vs. Hazel Green
March 21 vs. Muscle Shoals
March 24 at Auburn
March 25 at Central-Phenix City
March 30-April 1 Spring Break Tournament (Franklin, Tenn.)
April 4 vs. Decatur
April 6 at Decatur
April 8 vs. Northridge
April 11 at Cullman
April 13 vs. Cullman
Decatur
Coach: Jason Russell
Feb. 18 vs. West Morgan, Good Hope
Feb. 20 at Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Austin
Feb. 23 at Austin
Feb. 25 vs. Austin
Feb. 28 vs. Decatur
March 2 vs. Mae Jemison at Huntsville
March 3 vs. Lawrence County
March 4 vs. Priceville
March 7 vs. Huntsville
March 9 at Russellville
March 10 vs. Mae Jemison
March 13-15 Spring Break Tournament (Gulf Shores)
March 21 at Cullman
March 23 vs. Cullman
March 24 at West Morgan
March 28 at Albertville
March 30 vs. Albertville
April 4 at Hartselle
April 6 vs. Hartselle
April 8 vs. Athens
April 11 vs. Muscle Shoals
April 13 at Muscle Shoals
Austin
Coach: Drew Williamson
Feb. 16 at Huntsville
Feb. 17 vs. Russellville
Feb. 20 at Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Decatur
Feb. 23 vs. Decatur
Feb. 25 at Decatur
Feb. 27 at Muscle Shoals
Feb. 28 vs. East Limestone
March 3 vs. Vestavia Hills
March 4 vs. Calera
March 7 at Russellville
March 9 at Sparkman
March 10 vs. Priceville
March 13-16 Spring Break Tournament (Gulf Shores)
March 20 at Grissom
March 21 vs. Sparkman
March 25 at Thompson
March 27 vs. Muscle Shoals
March 28 vs. Grissom
April 1 vs. Huntsville
April 4 at Hazel Green
April 7 at Bob Jones
April 8 vs. Bob Jones
April 14 at James Clemens
April 15 vs. James Clemens
April 17 at East Limestone
April 21 vs. Florence
April 22 at Florence
Decatur Heritage
Coach: Jay Mitchell
March 3 at Colbert Heights
March 4 vs. Haleyville
March 7 vs. Tharptown
March 9 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 11 at Priceville, Ardmore
March 13-16 Spring Break Tournament (Gulf Shores)
March 20 vs. Priceville
March 21 vs. Florence
March 24 at Randolph
March 25 at Florence, Sparkman
March 30 at Madison Academy
March 31 vs. Whitesburg Christian
April 1 at Westminster Christian
April 3 vs. Westminster Christian
April 4 at Vinemont
April 6 vs. Vinemont
April 7 at Whitesburg Christian
April 8 at Huntsville
April 11 at Danville
April 13 vs. Danville
April 14 vs. Randolph
April 15 vs. Lawrence County, Falkville
April 17 at Lindsay Lane
West Morgan
Coach: Chase Burch
Feb. 18 at Decatur
Feb. 20 vs. Falkville
Feb. 24 at Brindlee Mountain
Feb. 28 vs. Addison
March 2 vs. Brindlee Mountain
March 3 vs. Calera
March 9 vs. Danville
March 13 at Falkville
March 14 vs. Colbert County
March 16 at Elkmont
March 21 vs. East Lawrence
March 23 at East Lawrence
March 24 vs. Decatur
March 28 at Priceville
March 30 vs. Priceville
March 31 at Danville
April 4 vs. Danville
April 5 at Priceville, Butler
April 11 vs. Haleyville
April 13 at Haleyville
April 17 at Colbert County
Danville
Coach: Shannon Taylor
Feb. 17 at East Lawrence
Feb. 18 at East Limestone
Feb. 21 at Hatton
Feb. 24 vs. Elkmont
Feb. 25 at Fairview
Feb. 28 at Brewer
March 3 at Falkville
March 4 vs. East Lawrence, Covenant Christian
March 6 at Clements
March 9 at West Morgan
March 11 at Good Hope
March 14 at Elkmont
March 16 vs. Clements
March 18 at Deshler
March 21 at Vinemont
March 23 vs. Vinemont
March 25 at Fairview
March 28 at Addison
March 31 vs. West Morgan
April 4 at West Morgan
April 6 at Colbert Heights
April 8 at Meek
April 11 vs. Decatur Heritage
April 13 at Decatur Heritage
April 17 at Priceville
Falkville
Coach: Seth Ward
Feb. 18 at Elkmont
Feb. 20 at West Morgan
Feb. 24 at Meek
Feb. 27 at Tanner
Feb. 28 vs. Tanner
March 2 vs. Brewer
March 3 vs. Danville
March 6 vs. Addison
March 11 at Sumiton Christian
March 13 vs. West Morgan
March 17 at Cold Springs
March 20 at Hatton
March 21 vs. Hatton
March 23 vs. Fairview
March 25 vs. Meek
March 27 vs. Whitesburg Christian
March 28 at Whitesburg Christian
March 30 at Brewer
March 31 at Hanceville, Vinemont
April 6 at Priceville, Butler
April 7 at Priceville
April 10 vs. Lindsay Lane
April 11 at Lindsay Lane
April 15 at Decatur Heritage
April 17 at Addison
Priceville
Coach: Preston Potter
Feb. 17 vs. Brewer
Feb. 20 vs. Arab, St. John Paul II
Feb. 23 at Arab
Feb. 25 at Madison County, West Limestone
Feb. 27 at Huntsville
March 1 vs. New Hope at Toyota Field
March 4 at Decatur
March 7 vs. Fairview
March 10 at Austin
March 11 vs. Ardmore, Decatur Heritage
March 14 vs. Haleyville
March 16 at Haleyville
March 17 vs. Decatur
March 20 at Decatur Heritage
March 21 at James Clemens
March 23 vs. Holtville at Toyota Field
March 28 vs. West Morgan
March 30 at West Morgan
March 31 vs. New Hope at Arab
April 3 at Pell City
April 6 vs. Butler (Ky.), Falkville, Elkmont
April 7 vs. Butler (Ky.)
April 8 vs. Hazel Green
April 11 at East Lawrence
April 13 vs. East Lawrence
April 17 vs. Danville
Brewer
Coach: Kenneth Golden
Feb. 16 at Boaz
Feb. 17 at Priceville
Feb. 20 vs. Hayden
Feb. 21 vs. West Limestone
Feb. 23 at Vinemont
Feb. 24 at Madison County
Feb. 25 at Guntersville
Feb. 27 vs. DAR
Feb. 28 vs. Danville
March 2 at Falkville
March 3 vs. Whitesburg Christian
March 6 vs. Vinemont
March 7 vs. Guntersville
March 9 at West Limestone
March 10 at Whitesburg Christian
March 13 vs. Arab
March 14 at Brindlee Mountain
March 21 vs. Madison Academy
March 23 at Madison Academy
March 25 at Arab, Jacksonville
March 27 at Fairview
March 30 vs. Fairview
March 31 vs. Fairview
April 4 vs. East Limestone
April 6 at East Limestone
April 11 vs. Ardmore
April 13 at Ardmore
April 17 at DAR
April 18 vs. Madison County
