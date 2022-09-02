SOMERVILLE — Ardmore scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a halftime deficit and pick up a 37-20 win over Brewer in the Class 5A, Region 8 opener for both teams on Friday.
Trailing 20-15 to start the second half, Ardmore took the lead for good on a 40-yard touchdown run by Justin Coverdale.
A 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Hillis to Noah Stafford pushed the lead to 30-20, and Hillis rounded out the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown run later in the half.
Brewer struck first, taking an early 7-0 lead when Lukas Simpson returned a blocked put for a touchdown. Ardmore rallied to tie the game at 7-7 on a three-yard touchdown run by Thomas Colston and took a 15-7 lead on a two-yard scoring run by Hillis midway through the first half.
Brewer cut the lead to 15-13 on a two-yard touchdown pass from Caden Childers to Lukas Simpson later in the first half and took a 20-15 lead into the break after Childers connected with Garrett Clemons on a six-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.
Childers finished 17-of-32 passing for 225 yards for Brewer. Walker Latham had eight receptions for 125 yards and an interception on defense.
Ardmore (1-2, 1-0) continues region play next week at home against Lawrence County. Brewer (1-2, 0-1) travels to East Limestone.
Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT): Benjamin Ellenburg connected with Gage Taylor on an 11-yard touchdown pass on Danville’s first possession of overtime to propel the Hawks to a win in their Class 3A, Region 7 opener on Friday.
The Danville defense held on the ensuing Susan Moore possession, forcing an incomplete pass on a long fourth down attempt to seal the win.
Danville got a three-yard touchdown run from Talon Cross early in the fourth quarter to take a 21-20 lead. Susan Moore rallied to go up 28-21 on a 15-yard touchdown pass before Ellenburg found Gage on a 75-yard scoring strike to tie the game with just under seven minutes to play. The teams exchanged turnovers over the last seven minutes to end up in overtime.
Ellenburg was solid for the Hawks, completing 10-of-19 pass attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor finished with six receptions for 170 yards plus the two scores, while carrying the ball 11 times for 102 yards.
Sawyer Tapscott had a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, and Keilyn Speegle had a 45-yard touchdown run in the second.
Danville (1-2, 1-0) continues region play at home next week against J.B. Pennington.
Falkville 32, Sheffield 7: Caden Burnett passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Falkville opened Class 2A, Region 8 play with a big win on Friday.
Burnett tossed touchdown passes to Isaiah Warnick (11 yards) and Landon Powers (19 yards) completing 11-of-16 attempts for 178 yards with no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 75 yards, with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lawson Tew (one yard) and Jackson Edmonson (five yards) had one rushing touchdown each for the Blue Devils. Tew finished with a team-high 81 yards rushing on 18 carries. Warnick caught four passes for 96 yards.
Falkville (2-1, 1-0) plays at Tanner next week. Sheffield (1-2, 0-1) hosts Red Bay.
Valley Head 57, Decatur Heritage 35: Quarterback Bo Solley accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense and five touchdowns for Decatur Heritage on Friday, but the Eagles had no answer for Valley Head’s offense in a high-scoring loss to open Class 1A, Region 7 play.
Solley completed 10-of-20 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores on nine carries.
Jaxon Thomas had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and Willis Orr caught three passes for 103 yards and a score. Nash Thomas caught a pair of passes for 20 yards and one touchdown.
Decatur Heritage (2-1, 0-1) hosts Coosa Christian in region play next week. Valley Head (3-0, 1-0) is off before traveling to Coosa Christian.
