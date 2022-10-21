SOMERVILLE — With his team’s postseason hopes hanging in the balance on Friday, Brewer quarterback Caden Childers completed the two biggest passes of the season to propel the Patriots to a 22-21 victory over West Point and into the Class 5A state playoffs.
Trailing 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, Childers connected with Hunter Knighten on a 30-yard touchdown with 45 seconds to play to pull Brewer within one point. The Patriots elected to play for the win instead of the tie and Childers delivered, hitting Walker Latham on a 2-point pass that gave Brewer a 22-21 lead with less than a minute to play.
The Region 8 finale for both teams was a playoff game itself, with the winner advancing to the playoffs and the loser missing out on the postseason.
The game was back and forth, with Childers giving Brewer an early 7-0 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
West Point tied the game at 7-7 on the final play of the first half and took a 14-7 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the fourth quarter.
Lukas Simpson scored from 10 yards out to tie the game at 14-14 with 7:02 to play in regulation, and West Point reclaimed the lead on a 99-yard touchdown pass with three minutes to play.
Childers completed 16-of-31 passes for 207 yards with an interception. Simpson rushed for a team-high 31 yards and the Patriots forced two turnovers on defense.
Brewer (4-5, 3-3) concludes regular season play next week at Danville.
West Morgan 61, Wilson 0: Jalen Fletcher accounted for four touchdowns as West Morgan wrapped up Class 4A, Region 7 with a big shutout victory on Friday.
Fletcher carried the ball 11 times for 181 yards, scoring on runs of 2, 61 and 58 yards, and returned a punt 61 yards for another touchdown.
Quarterback Connor Dillard rushed six times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Cole Wallace and Eli Bice added one rushing touchdown each.
Matthew Jones, Lou Segars and Jay Garland had one interception each for the Rebels. Ty Jones led the defense with 7 1/2 tackles.
West Morgan (8-1, 6-1) wraps up the regular season next week at home against Haleyville. Wilson (1-8, 1-6) hosts Lawrence County.
Falkville 55, Tharptown 14: Isaiah Warnick came up big offensively and defensively for Falkville on Friday, scoring touchdowns on both sides of the ball, as the Blue Devils secured home-field advantage for the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs with a big win in their Region 8 finale.
The win puts Falkville in second place in the region standings for the season. The Blue Devils and region champion Lexington will host first-round playoff games.
Warnick caught a pair of touchdown passes (15, 22 yards) from quarterback Caden Burnett, rushed for a 38-yard touchdown and returned an interception 40 yards for another score. He finished the game with 99 yards of total offense and two interceptions.
Burnett completed 7-of-7 pass attempts for 82 yards, adding a third touchdown pass to Landon Powers. Lawson Tew (2 yards), David Lockhart (2 yards) and Brodie Bennett (6 yards) had one rushing touchdown each for Falkville.
Falkville (5-4, 4-2) concludes regular season play next week at Winston County.
Danville 41, Brindlee Mountain 0: Danville’s postseason hopes are still alive after a dominant performance in its Class 3A, Region 7 finale on Friday.
Danville’s playoff fate will be decided next week after the regular season concludes and tie-breakers can be calculated. The Hawks entered the night with an outside chance at the playoffs along with Susan Moore and Vinemont.
The Hawks controlled both sides of the ball, rolling up 409 yards of total offense while holding the Brindlee Mountain offense to minus 17 yards for the game.
Talon Cross ran for three touchdowns to lead Danville’s offense. Quarterback Benjamin Ellenburg passed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Kade Taylor carried the ball six times for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Gage Taylor led the Danville defense with a pair of interceptions, while Matthew Tidwell picked off one pass.
Danville (3-6, 3-3) wraps up regular season play next week at home against Brewer.
