CHEROKEE — Brayden Kyle accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, as Decatur Heritage delivered head coach Steve Meek his 100th career victory with a 47-0 Class 1A, Region 8 win at Cherokee on Friday.
Kyle completed 5 of 5 pass attempts for 196 yards, throwing touchdowns to Tyler Founds, Alex Malone and Paxton Tarver.
Kyle also carried the ball twice for 48 yards and the one score. Bo Solley added 95 yard rushing and a pair of touchdowns and Founds returned a Cherokee interception for a score.
Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0) will look to close out a perfect region record next week at Hackleburg. Cherokee (1-7, 1-5) plays at Waterloo.
• Clements 28, Danville 16: Jayden Gilbert scored a pair of touchdowns as Clements picked up its second straight win on Friday in a Class 3A, Region 8 road game.
The Colts (2-6) now sit at 2-3 in region play, tied with Danville, East Lawrence and Colbert Heights behind region leaders Lauderdale County (5-0) and Phil Campbell (4-1).
Dylan Patrick and Ian Ezell had one touchdown each for the Colts.
Clements wraps up region play next week against Elkmont. Danville (4-4) travels to Phil Campbell.
In other games featuring teams from Morgan County, Falkville lost to Ider 14-0 in Class 2A, Region 7 play, and Brewer fell to Fairview 55-14 in Class 5A, Region 8 play.
Falkville (4-4, 2-3) wraps up region play next week against North Sand Mountain. Brewer (1-8, 1-5) plays at Lawrence County.
