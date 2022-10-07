STEVENSON — Mason Cartee rushed for three first-half touchdowns as Priceville cruised past North Jackson 41-14 in Class 4A, Region 8 play on Friday.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-0 in region play with big games left against Westminster Christian (4-1) and Randolph (5-0) over the next two weeks to decide the final region standings.
After forcing a North Jackson punt on the game's opening possession, Priceville got on the scoreboard on a 45-yard rushing touchdown by Cartee three plays later.
Cartee scored on runs of 1 and 55 yards to push the lead to 21-0 before a 37-yard field goal by eight-grader Landon Byer extended the lead to 24-0 at halftime. Cartee finished the first half with 159 rushing yards to go with the three touchdowns.
Byer opened the second-half scoring with a 40-yard field goal to give Priceville a 27-0 lead and a 24-yard interception return by Bryant Stephens pushed the lead to 34-0 before a 20-yard North Jackson touchdown ended the shutout attempt.
Sage Smothers scored on a 25-yard run to give Priceville a 41-6 lead before North Jackson scored a touchdown and converted a two-point attempt with seconds left in regulation.
Priceville (8-0) will host Westminster Christian next week before traveling to Randolph for its regular season finale. North Jackson (1-6, 1-4) hosts Madison County next week.
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6: Caden Burnett connected with Isaiah Warnick for three touchdown passes as Falkville improved to 3-2 in Class 2A, Region 8 play with a win on Friday.
Burnett tossed touchdown passes of 25 and 10 yards to Warnick as the Blue Devils built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Red Bay scored on a 2-yard run to trim the lead to 14-6 at halftime before Burnett’s third touchdown pass to Warnick, this one from 31 yards out, pushed the lead to 21-6 in the third.
Falkville’s final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Burnett in the fourth quarter. Burnett finished the game 16-of-22 passing for 240 yards with one interception. Warnick caught seven passes for 112 yards and Lawson Tew ran for a team-high 68 yards on 13 carries.
Defensively, Warnick intercepted three passes and had 10 total tackles.
“We played really well defensively after making some adjustments,” Ward said. “Their offense is really hard to stop, and we knew they would limit our possessions, so I thought we did a great job of taking what was there offensively.”
Falkville (4-3, 3-2) will host Addison in non-region play before wrapping up the region schedule against Tharptown on October 21. Red Bay (5-2, 3-2) hosts Tanner next week.
“Really excited to get this one,” Falkville coach Seth Ward said. “We really had to earn it. Our guys played hard and physical and made the plays we needed to win. We’re really thankful to get another region win and increase our chances of postseason play.”
• In other games featuring Morgan County schools, Fairview beat Brewer 55-13.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.