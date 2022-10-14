PRICEVILLE — A record-setting night has Priceville playing for the Class 4A, Region 8 championship next week, as the Bulldogs topped Westminster Christian 72-45 on Friday to continue the best start in program history.
Priceville, now 9-0 after the win, will travel to face Randolph (7-1) next week for the region championship. Both teams are now 6-0 in region play after a Randolph win over New Hope on Friday.
Points came in bunches for the Bulldogs on Friday. After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, Priceville got on the board on a 2-yard touchdown run by Mason Cartee. A 53-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Mosely, coupled with a successful 2-point attempt, gave the Bulldogs a 16-14 lead at the end of one quarter.
Westminster Christian kicked a field goal to take a 17-16 lead early in the second and extended the lead to 25-16 on an 8-yard run. Cartee’s second touchdown run, this one from 5 yards out, trimmed Westminster’s lead to 25-22 at halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns to start the second half, with Blitz Clemons (20 yards) and Mosely (65 yards) scoring on touchdown runs for Priceville. A 2-yard run by Westminster gave the Wildcats a 38-27 led before four straight Priceville touchdowns put the game out of reach.
Cartee (55 yards), Clemons (31 yards), and Mosely (9 yards) all rushed for touchdowns before Jackson Prickett connected with Xander Gaines on a 29-yard touchdown that gave Priceville a 64-38 lead. Westminster added a 15-yard touchdown pass before Mosely scored from 43 yards out to put the final at 72-45.
The 72 points scored by Priceville is a program record for a single game. Mosely finished with a team-high 178 rushing yards, while Cartee added 163 yards. Clemons rushed for 122 yards and Prickett completed 3-of-3 passes for 120 yards.
West Morgan 69, East Lawrence 0: Connor Dillard was nearly perfect for West Morgan on Friday, passing for 181 yards and four touchdowns in a Class 4A, Region victory.
Dillard completed 7-of-9 pass attempts, tossing touchdowns to Jalen Fletcher (52 yards), Ja’Maury Burgess (7 yards), Toni Townsend (35 yards) and Gage Waits (12 yards). He did not turn the ball over.
Jeremy Strong ran for touchdowns of 2 and 51 yards for the Rebels. Matthew Jones (4 yards), Maccari Johnson (2 yards), Harrison Johnson (67 yards) and Owen Newman (11 yards) had one rushing touchdown each.
Defensively, the Rebels held East Lawrence to 17 yards of total offense. Ty Jones intercepted a pass and the Rebels forced a pair of fumbles.
West Morgan (7-1, 5-1) finishes region play next week on the road at Wilson. East Lawrence (0-8, 0-6) hosts Central-Florence in its region finale.
Vinemont 48, Danville 14: Danville had no answer for Vinemont’s rushing attack in a Class 3A, Region 7 loss on Friday.
The Eagles rushed for 320 yards and outgained Danville 366-247 in total offense.
Benjamin Ellenburg passed for 128 yards and a touchdown for Danville. Keilyn Speegle carried the ball 10 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Gage Taylor caught three passes for 91 yards and a score.
Danville (2-6, 2-3) wraps up region play next week against Brindlee Mountain. Vinemont (3-5, 2-3) hosts Asbury.
Addison 20, Falkville 7: Addison scored 20 straight points to open the game in a Class 2A, Region 8 win on Friday.
Caden Burnett connected with Landon Powers on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Falkville’s only score. Burnett finished with 177 yards on 12-of-26 passing with a pair of interceptions.
Lawson Tew carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards. Addison’s Briley Hayes had 89 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Falkville (4-4, 3-2) wraps up region play next week against Tharptown. Addison (6-2, 4-1) hosts Phillips.
• In other games featuring teams from Morgan County, Gaylesville defeated Decatur Heritage 24-14.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.