Brayden Kyle passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns as Decatur Heritage opened Class 1A, Region 8 play with a 41-10 win over Phillips on Friday.
Kyle completed 16 of 19 pass attempts, all in the first half, and added 31 yards and another score on three rushes.
Cole O’Brien caught a pair of passes for 51 yards and two scores and Tyler Founds and Alex Malone each added four receptions and one touchdown catch each.
Bo Solley carried the ball seven times for 18 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 46 yards. Founds, a recent Troy football commit, had one interception on defense.
Decatur Heritage pulled its starters in the second half after carrying a 41-7 lead into halftime.
Decatur Heritage (1-2, 1-0) hosts Vina in region play on Thursday.
• Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12: Falkville scored 34 first-quarter points to seize control and cruised to a victory in its Class 2A, Region 7 opener on Friday.
Jordan Greenfield rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns, three coming in the first quarter, and Lawson Tew added 20 rushing yards and another touchdown.
Caden Burnett completed 9 of 11 passes for 135 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Jones. Jones finished with five catches for 94 yards. Burnett also intercepted a pair of Whitesburg Christian passes, returning one 37 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Falkville (2-1, 1-0) hosts Pisgah in region play on Friday.
• Ardmore 34, Brewer 14: Justin Coverdale rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as Ardmore improved to 3-0 with a win in its Class 5A, Region 8 opener at Brewer.
Coverdale scored on runs of five, 21, and 12 yards for the Tigers.
Ardmore rushed for 265 yards as a team and finished the game with 341 yards of total offense.
Wyatt Styles tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Connor Kirby for Brewer. Kirby finished with six catches for 87 yards.
Ardmore (3-0, 1-0) plays next at Lawrence County. Brewer (0-3, 0-1) hosts Russellville.
