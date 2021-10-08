FLORENCE — Priceville’s offense was practically unstoppable on Friday, as the Bulldogs piled up 421 yards of total offense in a 41-20 win over Class 4A, Region 8 foe Central-Florence.
The Bulldogs were led once again by workhorse running back Mason Cartee, who finished with 198 yards and four touchdowns, including a 55-yard scoring run on Priceville’s first play from scrimmage, on 25 carries.
Jackson Prickett was perfect in the passing game, completing 7 of 7 attempts for 101 yards and touchdowns to Joey Lubisco (five yards) and Xander Gaines (52 yards).
Gaines finished with 80 rushing yards on eight carries to go along with four catches for 62 yards and the long touchdown.
Priceville (6-1, 4-0) continues region play next week at Deshler. Central-Florence plays at Brooks.
Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36: Brewer used three defensive touchdowns to pick up its first win of the season on Friday night.
Walker Latham (47 yards), Will Clemons (53 yards) and Lee Murray (15 yards) each returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Patriots picked up a Class 5A, Region 8 victory.
Caden Childers led the Brewer offense with a pair of touchdown passes and a touchdown run.
Childers connected with Gonzalo Ramirez on a 64-yard touchdown pass and Micah Steffan on a 20-yard scoring pass and also had a two-yard touchdown run.
Brewer (1-7, 1-4) plays at Fairview next week.
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21: West Morgan’s Jalen Fletcher ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns, but a late Brooks touchdown propelled the unbeaten Lions past West Morgan in a Class 4A, Region 8 game on Friday.
Trailing 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, Brooks quarterback Kyler Murks ran for a 12-yard touchdown to trim West Morgan’s lead to 21-20. Murks converted the 2-point attempt to give Brooks a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
West Morgan took a 7-6 lead into halftime after Braxton Peters completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Fletcher in the final seconds of the second quarter. The Rebels extended the lead to 14-6 on a 63-yard touchdown run by Fletcher late in the third quarter.
Brooks scored on the last play of the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14, and Fletcher pushed West Morgan ahead 21-14 with a four-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.
Murks rushed for 117 yards for Brooks and Hunter Himber ran for 109 yards.
West Morgan (4-4, 2-3) continues are play next week against Wilson. Brooks (7-0, 5-0) plays Central-Florence.
