HACKLEBURG — Brayden Kyle accounted for six touchdowns as Decatur Heritage used a strong second half to roll past Hackleburg 53-28 on Friday, claiming the Class 1A, Region 8 championship in the process.
Kyle rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles. He also tossed touchdown passes to Tyler Founds and Alex Malone, finishing 11 of 14 passing for 179 yards.
Decatur Heritage led 22-16 at halftime before pulling away over the final two quarters.
Founds caught three passes for 39 yards and had a pair of interceptions on defense, returning one 57 yards for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble and recorded seven tackles.
Blake Vickery passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, and hauled in a four-yard touchdown reception in the loss for Hackleburg.
Decatur Heritage’s regular season ends at 8-2, including 7-0 in region play. Hackleburg (6-3, 5-2) wraps up regular season play next week at Phil Campbell.
• Rogers 23, West Morgan 20: Carter Shelton converted a 32-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to play to propel Rogers past West Morgan in a Class 4A, Region 8 game with major playoff implications.
The loss dropped West Morgan (5-5) to 3-4 and may leave the Rebels on the outside of the Class 4A playoff bubble.
Jalen Fletcher ran for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns for West Morgan. Fletcher’s second touchdown run, a 59-yard sprint, gave the Rebels a 20-13 lead with 10:34 to play.
Rogers tied the game on a 45-yard run with less than five minutes to play and held West Morgan scoreless on its ensuing drive to set the stage for Shelton’s game-winning kick.
Braxton Peters completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Connor Dillard.
• Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28: Gage Taylor completed 4 of 5 passes for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Kohl Randolph, but it wasn’t enough as Danville dropped its Class 3A, Region 8 finale on Friday.
Bo Huff carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards for the Hawks, while Carson Crowe added 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Randolph finished with the two touchdown receptions which totaled 72 yards.
Crowe (15 tackles) and Taylor (13 tackles) led the Hawks defensively. Jaiquan Loyd had five tackles and an interception.
Danville (4-5, 2-4) closes out the season next week against Lawrence County. Phil Campbell (6-3, 5-1) plays Hackleburg.
• Brewer 35, Lawrence County 6: The Patriots wrapped up the 2021 season with a big win over Lawrence County in Class 5A, Region 8 play.
Brewer finished the year 2-8, winning two of its final three games after opening the season 0-7. Lawrence County (0-9, 0-6) plays at Danville next week.
