The West Morgan Rebels moved to 3-1 on the season Friday night as they defeated Deshler at home, 28-19.
The win was their first region win of the season, and the first under head coach Drew Phillips.
The Rebels jumped out to the lead quickly, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. Running back Jalen Fletcher connected with Kaden Cook on a trick play for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Sebastian Pendagraph then ran in from six yards out to make it 14-0.
Deshler cut the lead to 14-6, but Braxton Peters connected with Jayme’n Draper for an eight-yard score to push the lead back to 21-6. Pendagraph scored the Rebels' final touchdown in the third quarter on a five-yard run.
Peters finished the game with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries, while going 4 of 8 passing for 41 yards and score. Fletcher rushed for 52 yards, while also have 64 yards passing and a touchdown. Pendagraph rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
West Morgan will travel to take on West Limestone next Friday night.
• Falkville 35, Pisgah 22: The Falkville Blue Devils picked up a region win Friday night over Pisgah.
The Eagles scored first to make it 8-0, but Falkville answered with 22 unanswered points.
Caden Burnett connected with Isaiah Warnick for a 23 yard score and Dawson Fowler for a nine yard score. He also added a five-yard run.
Pisgah cut the lead to 22-16 before halftime, but two Jordan Greenfield touchdown runs (two and seven yards) in the second half sealed the win.
Greenfield had a monster game, rushing for 230 yards on 31 carries.
Burnett finished 16 for 29 passing with 141 yards and rushed for 93 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
• Brooks 48, Priceville 23: The Priceville Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season Friday night on the road at Brooks.
The Lions built a 28-8 lead before halftime, before pulling away in the second half.
Priceville finished the game with 363 yards of offense, 270 rushing and 93 passing.
Three players, Mason Cartee, Xander Gaines and Kekey Fletcher, rushed for touchdowns. Gaines led the team with 118 yards on 12 carries. Cartee had 68 yards on 14 carries and Fletcher finished with 11 yards.
Quarterback Jaxson Prickett was 5 for 13 for 48 yards and three interceptions. Cartee completed one pass for 45 yards.
William Baker had two catches for 30 yards, and Joey Lubisco had one for 45 yards.
Priceville (2-1) will travel to Wilson next Friday night.
• Russellville 53, Brewer 0: The Brewer Patriots fell to Russellville Friday night in a class 5A Region 8 contest.
