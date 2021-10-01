TRINITY — West Morgan’s Jalen Fletcher and Braxton Peters proved to be too tough a combination for No. 8 Central.
The Rebels upset Central, 27-24.
Fletcher rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries and had touchdown runs of seven and two yards.
Peters rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Jones. Peters finished with 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Rebels led 13-10 at halftime and 20-10 after three quarters. Peters’ touchdown run with 4:20 left proved to be the game winner.
West Morgan (4-3, 2-2) travels to undefeated Brooks on Friday. Brooks will be the third straight undefeated team West Morgan has played.
Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14: The visiting Eagles blew by Waterloo Friday night in region play.
Quarterback Brayden Kyle accounted for seven touchdowns (three rushing and four passing) for the second week in a row.
Kyle finished 7 of 12 for 158 yards and touchdown passes to Tyler Founds, Paxton Tarver and Bo Solley. He also rushed eight times for 194 yards.
Tyler Olive had a three-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles (4-2, 3-0) host R.A. Hubbard next week to decide first place in Class 1A, Region 8.
Lee 48, Brewer 28: The host Generals jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead over the Patriots.
Brewer quarterback Caden Childers and receiver DJ Burney hooked up on touchdowns of 29 and 13 yards. Childers also had a one-yard run for a score.
The Brewer defense got a touchdown on Walker Latham’s 34-yard interception return and a safety on Lee Murray’s tackle in the end zone.
Childers completed 26 of 40 passes. Burney had 12 catches for 107 yards. Murray had 11 tackles.
• In other action, Section defeated Falkville 21-6.
