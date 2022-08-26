ARDMORE — West Morgan’s offense rolled over Ardmore on Friday night, piling up 535 yards of total offense in a 49-0 win over the host Tigers.
Rebel quarterback Braxton Peters completed 21-of-26 passes for 300 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ti’arrius Mosley as time expired in the third quarter.
Jalen Fletcher built on a strong season-opening performance by rushing 11 times for 111 yards and four touchdowns (23, 27, 9, 54 yards) and catching four passes for 44 yards. Mosley finished with six receptions for 149 yards.
Peters added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Connor Dillard wrapped up the scoring with a 76-yard touchdown run with 5:53 to play. Dillard finished with 90 rushing yards on two carries.
Tanner Meloon led Ardmore with 51 yards rushing on 16 carries. Thomas Colston carried the ball 14 times for 50 yards for the Tigers and quarterback Brayden Hillis completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 83 yards.
West Morgan (2-0) hosts Brooks in its Class 4A, Region 7 opener next Friday. Ardmore (0-2) opens Class 5A, Region 8 play next Friday at home against Brewer.
Priceville 54, Fairview 47: Priceville quarterback Jackson Prickett connected with running back Mason Cartee on a 50-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to play to propel Priceville past Fairview in a high-scoring game on Friday.
Cartee converted the 2-point attempt after the touchdown to push Priceville’s lead to seven and the Bulldogs held on to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Priceville’s final touchdown capped a game full of big plays. Xander Gaines (92 yards) and Cartee (80 yards) scored on long touchdown runs in the first half, while Prickett completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Sage Smothers as the teams played to a 20-20 halftime tie.
Jaylen Mosley (5 yards) and Cartee (18 yards) added rushing touchdowns in the second half.
Priceville opens region play next Friday at home against Madison County. It is the first matchup between the teams since the Tigers defeated Priceville 55-6 in 2007.
Falkville 41, Danville 15: Falkville quarterback Caden Burnett accounted for five total touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, in a big win over county rival Danville on Friday.
Burnett completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 175 yards, with touchdown passes of 7, 25, 6 and 31 yards. He also carried the ball eight times for 46 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown run.
Isaiah Warnick had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Powers had five rushes for 33 yards and a 10-yard touchdown.
Danville quarterback Benjamin Ellenburg completed 6-of-12 pass attempts for 84 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Gage Taylor (18, 44 yards). Taylor finished with four receptions for 66 yards and seven rushes for 57 yards.
Kade Taylor led the Danville defense with five total tackles and an interception.
Falkville (1-1) begins Class 2A, Region 8 play next Friday against Tanner. Danville (0-2) hosts Susan Moore.
Arab 35, Brewer 0: Arab quarterback Aidan Cox passed for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Knights on Friday.
Drake Franklin carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Arab, while Brody McCain finished with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.
Caden Childers completed 11-of-18 passes for 68 yards for Brewer, which was outgained 398-210 in total offense. Lukas Simpson rushed 20 times for 74 yards for the Patriots, and Austyn Holmes had 10 carries for 36 yards.
Brewer (1-1) begins Class 5A, Region 8 play next Friday against Ardmore.
