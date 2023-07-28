The year 2022 was a banner one for football in Morgan County.
Of the nine football teams in the county, eight reached the state playoffs. Of those eight, four (Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville and West Morgan) advanced past the first round.
Thursday afternoon, all nine teams descended upon Decatur Baptist Church for Morgan County's annual media day, which serves as the unofficial kickoff for football season.
With practice beginning in the next two weeks, all nine schools Tuesday were focused on what they can do to repeat or improve on the success they had in 2022.
Black Bears looking for deep playoff run
Last year was a roller coaster season for the Austin Black Bears. After an 0-2 start, Austin reeled off seven straight wins, which earned the team its second region championship in 7A since moving up in 2018.
"Losing the first two games, it put us in a hole that we knew we had to climb out of," said Austin defensive lineman Achilles Woods. "After that, every Friday night we came out, executed the way we needed to and just took care of business."
This year's team is maybe the most talented the Black Bears have had since 2017, when Austin went 12-1 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
The biggest challenge Austin faces is advancing past the first round of the state playoffs, which is something the Black Bears have yet to do in Class 7A.
"Everybody has to come together, that's what we need," Woods said. "If that happens, then we can make a deep playoff run."
"We can compete with anybody in the state. We just need to have the same confidence when we play the teams from Birmingham that we play from around here."
Decatur adjusting to new changes
For the first time since 1995, the Decatur Red Raiders will be coached by someone other than Jere Adcock.
Aairon Savage, a former Auburn player and college coach, is the new man in town.
"It's been different. It's a change and change can be a good thing," said senior Bradin Dupper. "It's a different culture. He has a different mindset, a different way of approaching thi8ngs than Coach Adcock did."
"We know Coach Savage has a plan and just have to trust his plan, because he knows what he's doing, and he can lead us in the right direction," Dupper added.
Hartselle looking to reload
The Hartselle Tigers are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and region championships and, despite losing some key players, the team is focused on making it three in a row.
"We develop our younger players well," said senior defensive back Peyton Steele. "We all practice, work out, watch film together. We're a big family and that helps the younger players be prepared for when it's their time to step up."
West Morgan eyeing championship run
In its second season under head coach Drew Phillips, West Morgan had a breakout year in 2022.
The Rebels finished 10-2, reaching the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual state finalist Cherokee County.
Now in 2023, with several starters coming back including stars like running back Jalen Fletcher, quarterback Braxton Peters and athlete Ja'Maury Burgess, the Rebels are ready to push for their own bid to be a state finalist.
"I think we're more focused, more locked in this year than even last year," said Fletcher. "As long as we limit mistakes, I expect us to be even better this year."
Decatur Heritage ready to bounce back
Year No. 1 for Decatur Heritage under head coach Nikita Stover had a bumpy start.
The Eagles, which had a team of majority underclassmen, finished 4-6, losing four games by 10 points or less.
Now with a team that's still young, but more experienced, the Eagles are looking for a turnaround that gets them back where they feel they belong.
"Our main focus this summer has been on finishing," said lineman Trey Letson. "There's been a lot of hard work going on. Younger guys have had to step up and older guys have had to work on being better leaders, because that was something we struggled with last year."
"Endurance has been another major focus for us," added lineman Jake Belcher. "Last year we would be tied or winning a game and then completely lose control. It all came down to the fourth quarter."
Priceville working toward next goal
Since Chris Foster took over as head football coach prior to 2019, the Priceville Bulldogs have achieved one milestone after another.
Last season the Bulldogs finished with the program's first ever undefeated regular season.
The next goal? Advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time.
"We're trying to be consistent each year, check off that goal and then let the past be the past and focus on what's next," said Priceville lineman Brody Oliver. "As far as achieving our next goal, I believe we can do anything with hard work and toughness."
Young Danville team still building
The Danville Hawks fielded one of the youngest teams in the county last season, with just two seniors and no juniors.
However, that didn't stop them from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and just the second since 2019.
Still a young team, the Hawks have no seniors this season, Danville hopes to continue to improve, hoping to have a strong team next season with multiple seniors who are multi-year starters.
"We're still so young, but we're just trying to build on the success we've had," said Ben Ellenburg, the team's returning quarterback.
"We don't want to use our youth as an excuse," added lineman Ryder Reeves. "We want to have more success this year, which can hopefully lead to even more success next year."
Brewer looking for big year three
When a coach takes over a program, usually it's year three when the program begins to reach its full potential.
Under Matt Plunkett, Brewer improved from 2-8 to 5-6 and a playoff berth. The Patriots are ready for an even better season in 2023, which could mean winning the first playoff game in school history.
"Our expectations and standards are as high as they've ever been. We expect to have a good season and make a playoff run," said linebacker Connor Kirby.
Falkville growing young talent
The Falkville Blue Devils had to say goodbye to some key players from 2022, including Isiah Warnick, The Daily's player of the year, and quarterback Caden Burnett.
However, the Blue Devils have plenty of young talent. Now it's just about getting the players ready for Friday nights.
"We have a lot of spots to fill, but we have a great tenth grade class," said receiver Kole Fitzgerald. "We don't have as many older guys, but the ones we do have know we have to help bring the younger kids along."
