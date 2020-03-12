Next week's Morgan County Soccer Tournament has been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament was scheduled to kick off Monday at Jack Allen Soccer Complex with play all week.
Officials from the schools involved agreed to cancel the tournament Thursday with the host team — Danville — retaining the rights to host next season.
Austin, Brewer, Danville, Decatur, Priceville and West Morgan were all set to compete. The tournament was canceled last season because of severe weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.