After a year off due to COVID, the Morgan County Tournament returns this week.
Wilson Morgan Park in Decatur is once again the site and admission is $5.
The nine-team varsity tournament starts with pool play Friday and moves to bracket play on Saturday.
Friday’s schedule for Pool A is Danville vs. Decatur, 10 a.m., Danville vs. Falkville, 11:30 a.m. and Decatur vs. Falkville at 1 p.m. Those games will be played on Field 1.
The Pool B schedule is Brewer vs. West Morgan, 10 a.m., Brewer vs. Hartselle, 11:30 a.m. and West Morgan vs. Hartselle at 1 p.m. Those games will be played on Field 2.
The Pool C games will be played at Field 3. The schedule has Decatur Heritage vs. Priceville, 10 a.m., Austin vs. Priceville, 11:30 a.m. and Austin vs. Decatur Heritage at 1 p.m.
All nine teams advance to bracket play that begins Saturday at 9 a.m. The championship game is scheduled Saturday for 7:30 p.m. with the “if necessary game” at 9 p.m.
The junior varsity part of the tournament starts Thursday with pool play at 4 p.m. The teams move to bracket play Friday starting at 4 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for that evening at 7.
