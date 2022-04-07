When the nine high school softball teams in Morgan County gather at Wilson Morgan Park on Friday, it will be for the county tournament.
It could easily be called the Morgan County Showcase. This year’s Morgan County Tournament is rich with talent from every team. It’s probably the most talented collection of softball players in Morgan County in several years.
Pitching is the hot position. Pitchers with no-hitters and double-digit strikeout games will be all over the three fields used at Wilson Morgan.
Last year Austin’s dynamic duo of Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken carried the Black Bears to the championship. Austin beat West Morgan and its pitching ace Abby Lindsey in the finals, 3-1.
The tournament begins with pool play Friday with games scheduled for 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All nine teams advance to Saturday for double-elimination bracket play starting at 9 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Here’s a preview of each team. Records are through Wednesday:
---
Austin (27-5-1): Having an ace in the circle is vital in softball. Having two almost seems like an unfair advantage. That’s what the Black Bears have in Bracken and Hilleary.
Bracken is 14-0 with 151 strikeouts in 77 innings. Her ERA is 1.4 and she’s thrown three no-hitters. Hilleary is 10-5 with 136 strikeouts in 71 innings. Her ERA is 1.6 and she’s thrown six no-hitters, including one perfect game.
“What makes both of my senior pitchers effective is if we can accomplish at least two of the three S’s,” Austin coach Blake Gray said. “That’s speed, spin and spot. Sometimes they accomplish all three. When they are doing that, they are tough to beat.”
Leading the Austin offense is Katie Davis with a .453 average, 35 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. Bracken is hitting .448 and tops the team with nine home runs. Hilleary is hitting .364 with a team-leading 36 RBIs. Kyra Taylor is hitting .357.
---
Hartselle (26-4-1): The Tigers have an ace in the circle in sophomore Blayne Godfrey, a transfer from Danville. Godfrey is 18-2 with 206 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings. Her ERA is .99.
“Blayne’s drive and tireless work ethic is what sets her apart from the rest,” Hartselle coach Chris Reeves said. “She’s a great competitor, and her biggest competition is herself. She always wants to outdo her last pitching performance.”
Godfrey’s pitching is backed up by one of top offenses in the state. Larissa Preuitt is hitting .578 with 23 extra base hits, 35 RBIs, 56 runs scored and 43 stolen bases. Kaelyn Jones is hitting .495 with 39 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 32 stolen bases. Karsi Lentz is hitting .462 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.
---
Decatur (12-12): Madison Murphy’s record of 6-10 is deceiving. Her numbers are as impressive as any pitcher in the county. The senior has 218 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings. She’s thrown three no-hitters and had 10 double-digit strikeout games, including 19 against James Clemens.
“Madison has good speed mixed with a solid spin and most importantly she is the hardest worker on the team,” Decatur coach Meaghan Gray said. “She goes out to the mound every time with the mindset that she will outwork any hitter she is up against.”
Decatur’s top hitters are Murphy and Lexi Tincknell. Murphy is hitting .377 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Tincknell is hitting .321 with three home runs.
---
Brewer (16-9): Bronwyn Borden is the Patriots’ ace with an 8-4 record. The junior has 149 strikeouts in 90 innings. She’s had four double-digit strikeout games, including 15 against Guntersville. Borden has 503 career strikeouts.
“Her movement is insane. She has such a tight spin that it’s hard to hit,” Brewer coach Braeden Netherton said. “She also has some really good off speed pitches that keep hitters off balance.”
Youth is leading the Brewer offense. Freshman Abby Summerford is hitting .529 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 29 RBIs. Freshman Breia Rusk is hitting .453 with 22 RBIs. Sophomore Brie Voss is hitting .354 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.
---
West Morgan (19-6-1): With 19 wins already this season, Lindsey is on path to break her win total of 25 from last season. The sophomore has 228 strikeouts with a season high 17 in one game. This week she’s already recorded 15 strikeouts in a no-hitter against 7A Grissom and 10 more in a 6-1 win over Priceville.
“Abby is a great leader and understands the team concept. That is not something you can find in every pitcher,” West Morgan coach Victoria Burleson said. “She knows (her teammates) will execute at the plate and defend in the field.”
West Morgan also has some big bats with Karly Terry leading the way with a .469 average. Kylei Russell is hitting .446 with Jada Gray at .390 and Jonie Weems at .386. Weems leads the team with 20 RBIs.
---
Priceville (5-8): Sophomore Maddie Black is becoming the go to pitcher for the Bulldogs. She threw a four-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts vs. Hancevillle. She also allowed no earned runs in seven innings vs. Falkville with eight strikeouts.
“Maddie puts the ball in the zone and gives our defense chances to make plays,” Priceville head coach Matt Morris said.
Priceville is getting offense from Wrozlie Barnett with a .400 average, 15 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Allie Denson is hitting .395 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Bentley Black is hitting .350. Katee King is hitting .542 in eight games with eight RBIs.
---
Danville (7-11): Seventh-grader McKinley McCaghren is the leader in the circle for the Hawks and she’s done well. Her record is 7-8 with 74 strikeouts in 51 innings with one no-hitter. Tuesday she struck out 10 in a 4-1 area win over Phil Campbell.
“McKinley has been asked to step into a role that is not too common for seventh graders,” Danville coach Christy Ferguson said. “What makes Mack so effective is that she never backs down from a challenge. She has accepted her leadership role for our team just like she was a senior.”
McCaghren also leads the Hawks in hitting with a .439 average and 15 RBIs. Senior Audrey Marshall is hitting .429 and freshman Aubrey Reed comes in at .409 with four home runs.
---
Falkville (13-6): The Blue Devils have two pitchers leading the way with Hope McClanahan at 6-0 with a 1.67 ERA and Brooklyn Owens at 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
“Hope is a young pitcher with a lot of determination,” Falkville coach Mallory Jones said. “Brooklyn uses the pressure of game situations to her advantage.”
Top batting averages for the Blue Devils have Addie Walker at .607, Jade Milam at .541, Hanna Tillman at .419 and Allie Smith at .419.
---
Decatur Heritage (3-18): Coach Scottie Hubbard is going with youth in a rebuilding era for the program. Freshman Bri Tyson leads with a .359 average. Senior Summer Sims is hitting .327. Eighth grader Marissa Adams is the top pitcher with 39 strikeouts in 58 innings.
